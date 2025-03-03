Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–The final week is going to really matter. While West Virginia would like to be in a better position entering the final two games of the season where the results didn't directly impact their NCAA Tournament chances that isn't where this team finds itself.

The Mountaineers are now 17-12 and 8-10 in the Big 12 Conference with the final two games left on the schedule at Utah Tuesday and then closing the season at home against UCF. That Utah team is 16-13 and 8-10 in the league, while UCF sits at 15-14 and 6-12 meaning that the possibility is there for this team to potentially close strong.

That is going to be a necessity after West Virginia fell apart between the end of the first half and second half against BYU losing a potential quadrant one victory opportunity. The Mountaineers are still on the right side of the bubble at this stage of the process but it's clear that 17-14 isn't going to be good enough to get this team into the field.