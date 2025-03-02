2026 Marcus Almada talks West Virginia recruitment

Almada, 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, received a scholarship offer during the contact period when he met with defensive line coach William Green.

Marion (Ma.) Tabor Academy 2026 defensive lineman Marcus Almada has held an offer from West Virginia for a while but he is looking into making a visit to campus.

While he doesn’t know a whole lot about the Mountaineers yet outside the basics, he has liked how Green has approached his recruitment.

“I have talked to Coach Green in person and over the phone,” he said.

Green was impressed with how fast both his hands and feet are up front as well as how he can move for his size. That was especially the case with how violent his hands were with his frame.

Almada plans to travel to West Virginia for an official visit but has yet to secure a date for that trip at this stage.

“I do think I’ll visit,” he said.

He hopes to change that in the near future while also making stops at Oklahoma State on an official visit as well as places like Clemson, Kentucky and Syracuse.

Almada is coming off a season where he recorded 42 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 3 sacks and is being targeted as a three technique.

There isn’t any sort of timetable on his recruitment, but he does want to find a place that has a great team culture and where he feels connected with the coaches.

“And great academics,” he said.