Published Mar 2, 2025
Will West Virginia make the NCAA Tournament after BYU loss?
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss WVU's NCAA Tournament chances after their loss to BYU on Saturday night while they also get into the first week of spring practice being complete.

