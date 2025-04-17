St. Bonaventure transfer forward Moore commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal from St. Bonaventure forward Chance Moore. Moore, 6-foot-6, 210-pounds, entered the transfer portal March 19 and took an official visit to Morgantown April 17 which led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program which he announced on Instagram. The Georgia native spent last season with St. Bonaventure where he averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while starting all but one game.

