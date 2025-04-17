St. Bonaventure transfer forward Moore commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal from St. Bonaventure forward Chance Moore.
Moore, 6-foot-6, 210-pounds, entered the transfer portal March 19 and took an official visit to Morgantown April 17 which led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program which he announced on Instagram.
The Georgia native spent last season with St. Bonaventure where he averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while starting all but one game.
Moore started his career at Arkansas where he only played in five games and recorded five points and three rebounds before moving onto Missouri State. There Moore started 20 of 31 games and averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in nearly 27 minutes per contest during the 2023-24 season.
During his time at Missouri State, Moore played against the Mountaineers where he scored 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while playing 37 minutes in a 67-59 loss.
The lengthy wing displays the ability to take the ball to the rim as well as being a plus defender.
Moore has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Moore is the latest addition this off-season for the Mountaineers basketball program joining North Texas products forward Brenen Lorient and guard Jasper Floyd along with Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields and UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha as transfer commitments for the program. West Virginia also has a commitment from 2025 forward DJ Thomas.
WVSports.com will have more with Moore in the near future.
