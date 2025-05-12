Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

1–West Virginia adds several more to roster. The Mountaineers roster total has now swollen to 118 after dipping as low as 93 following the post-spring movement. The program has been adding players at almost every spot on the roster and that was again the case this past week with a few more on that list.

First up was Incarnate Word pass rusher Devin Grant. Grant, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, became a priority for the Mountaineers after he entered the transfer portal April 25 as the Big 12 Conference program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer just a few days later, which led to his official visit and commitment.

Grant has appeared in 37 games as a pass rusher over his time at both Incarnate Word and Colorado. And he’s coming off the best season of his college career with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Cardinals. He played a total of 546 snaps across 14 games and graded out at 77.5 overall according to Pro Football Focus.

That included a strong pass rushing grade of 71.0, where he generated 21 hurries.

Grant also spent time at left edge out (161 snaps), right edge out (113 snaps), left defensive end (101 snaps), right defensive end (75 snaps) and other defensive line and linebacker spots. That showcases his versatility and how the program can utilize him in a number of different ways.

The season prior, Grant accounted for 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in just 290 snaps but graded out even higher in the pass rushing department at 86.8 with 13 hurries. He has one year remaining.

North Carolina tight end Ryan Ward also jumped into the mix giving the Mountaineers a complete option at the position with plenty of upside and three years remaining.

Ward, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 25 and quickly took an official visit to Morgantown May 2 in order to see the football program. After another trip to Virginia, he committed to the Mountaineers.

The New Jersey native spent only one full season with the Tar Heels after enrolling in January 2024 and appeared in nine games, where he saw eight snaps at tight end and was used on special teams.

The former three-star prospect was a highly productive tight end at Rutherford High School, where he posted 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns on offense.

Ward should be able to compete for time immediately.

Next up was Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers.

Bowers, 5-foot-10, 184-pounds, spent one season at Iowa Central where he carried the ball 155 times for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native also hauled in 24 passes for 363 yards and 2 more touchdowns. It’s another talented junior college option to fill needs on the roster.

2–Hoops wasn't to be outdone. West Chester (Pa.) Westtown School 2025 guard Jayden Forsythe became the tenth roster addition for the basketball team.

Forsythe, 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Xavier, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Penn State, Northwestern, Wake Forest and a number of others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially committed to Xavier from September until late March when he requested his release from the Musketeers.

Forsythe is considered one of the best three-point shooters in the 2025 class and has the number to support that claim. He was the only player on the EYBL circuit to shoot over 40-percent from three-point range on 75+ three-point attempts.

He averaged 9.5 points per game for Team Final at the Peach Jam this past summer, while shooting 39 percent from three-point range.

The skilled guard averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38-percent from three during his senior season.