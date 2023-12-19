But even with that work completed, the Mountaineers still have needs that must be filled in order to round out the class and address the remaining positions in this class.

West Virginia has been busy since the summer with 21 new commitments to bring the total in the 2024 recruiting class to 23 members giving the coaching staff a solid base to work from moving forward.

On the offensive side of things, the biggest amount of work has already been completed but there is a need at running back, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

At running back the prime target is none other than Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley 2024 running back Traevon Dunbar. The talented back rushed for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season and is coming off an official visit during the Dec. 8 weekend. The Mountaineers have been recruiting Dunbar since January but things picked up tremendously down the stretch run.

West Virginia would like to add at least one more wide receiver in this cycle, possibly two, and one of the prime targets still on the board from the high school level is Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer.

Farmer took an official visit to Morgantown on June 9 and while he was once committed to Pittsburgh he has since flipped to Central Florida. But West Virginia has remained heavily involved with Farmer led by the efforts of offensive coordinator Chad Scott and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall.

Those efforts paid off by getting Farmer back to campus for an unofficial visit over the weekend where he spent time with quarterback commit Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins.

Princeton (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Dominick Collins is another name to star after he took a late visit to campus prior to the dead period and received an offer from the program. As a junior Collins hauled in 58 catches for 1,036 yards and 19 touchdowns but that increased to 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 124 yards and five more scores during his final season at the high school level.

The Mountaineers are targeting Collins as an athlete who could play wide receiver, in the backfield and even help out in the return game given his ability to move.

On the offensive line, West Virginia would like to add one to two more to the pair already in the fold with a focus on offensive tackles to round out the cycle. This is going to be a wide net cast in the fall in order to fill those spots.

West Virginia was able to add a commitment from Sterling (Il.) 2024 offensive lineman Lucas Austin to the class but the coaches are still searching for at least one more offensive tackle type to round out the class.

On the defensive side, only two linebackers are currently in the fold, which means that West Virginia will likely take at least one more in order to fill the needs there. That could be an option that can fill needs at both inside or outside depending on where the need will be.

The Mountaineers have hosted Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico who could be a good fit given his experience and high upside as a former four-star prospect. He would have two years left and could play either of the inside linebacker spots.

West Virginia has addressed the biggest need at pass rusher with Gardner-Webb outside linebacker Ty French committing.

French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field. The Georgia native will have one year left and could play a role as an edge rusher for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia also is looking for help in the secondary with the transfer portal the biggest target group to fill those needs. Colorado State defensive back T.J. Crandall, Duquesne defensive back Ayden Garnes and Louisville safety Josh Minkins have committed but the coaches could look for other versatile pieces.

Another defensive back that has visited is Villanova defensive back Devon Marshall.

Marshall spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 22 games during that time. This past season, Marshall recorded 47 tackles and 11 passes defended. A native of Boston, Marshall has two years of eligibility left and also was expected to visit Tennessee and North Carolina State after his stop in Morgantown.

And those aren't the only options either as it has been by far the most targeted spot.

West Virginia still has needs to fill and the coaches are being active in doing it.