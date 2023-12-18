West Virginia has filled yet another major need with a familiar face after receiving a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Jaden Bray.

Bray, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after taking an official visit over the weekend. The talented pass catcher became a priority for the program as the coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to Bray first when he entered the database.

The Oklahoma native spent three seasons with the Cowboys where he hauled in hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns across 25 games on the field. During that time, Bray flashed big play ability and turned in a 4 catch, 53 yard performance with a touchdown against the Mountaineers this past season.