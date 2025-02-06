2025 LB Torbor excited for next chapter at West Virginia

So, when the program brought him up on an official visit Jan. 31 it didn’t take long for him to get acquainted and commit to the Mountaineers football program.

Hoover (Ala.) 2025 linebacker Cameron Torbor already had a connection with some of the West Virginia coaches from their time recruiting him at Jacksonville State.

“It was a lot of things that made my decision, but I would say overall it just felt right,” he said. “The coaches are all great people who I know want to develop players and young men just as well as they want to win.”

Torbor also was impressed with how everybody associated with the program genuinely loved the Mountaineers and you could tell how each of them were passionate about their jobs.

“And how it allows them to work together to achieve common goals,” he said.

Defensive assistant Pat Kirkland recruited Torbor during his time with the Gamecocks dating back to during his senior season so there was already an established bond there as well as with some others on staff. He also had the chance to meet with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and was impressed by him as well.

“I think they liked my size and talent on top of my motor and work ethic,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting the 6-foot-4, 242-pounder at linebacker and he is coming off quite the impressive senior campaign where he was named first-team all-state with 97 tackles, 8 sacks and an interception. That's impressive under any circumstances but especially considering that he only played one year of high school football prior to that.

The true freshman is set to arrive at West Virginia in the summer and will have his entire eligibility clock.

“I want West Virginia to know I’m not bringing anything but my best,” he said.