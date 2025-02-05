West Virginia signs Alabama LB Torbor

Torbor, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a number of offers including Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Austin Peay, Alabama A&M and others.

Torbor is coming off a season where he recorded a total of 102 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 1 blocked field goal earning him first-team all-state honors.

The Alabama native gives the Mountaineers another impressive linebacker with size and has the possibility to fill multiple roles for the program.

Torbor received an offer from defensive assistant Pat Kirkland and assistant Jake Casteel when he was at Jacksonville State and became a target after the staff moved to Morgantown.

Torbor joins Douglasville (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Michael Hastie and Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 defensive end Romando Johnson as high school linebackers or edges in the class.

He represents the 27th total commitment in the class.

WVSports.com will have more with Torbor in the near future.