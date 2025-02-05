West Virginia adds commitment from JUCO DL Tomczyk

West Virginia has added a pass rusher from the junior college ranks with a commitment from Los Alamitos (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. 2025 defensive end Adam Tomczyk.
Tomczyk, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, started his career at Utah State where he spent two seasons and appeared in just one game before enrolling at Cerritos.
This past season Tomczyk recorded a total of 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles earning first team all-state honors in the process.
West Virginia extended a scholarship offer Jan. 5 and he set up an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 7. He also received a scholarship offer from Arizona.
The California native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.
Tomczyk is the second addition for West Virginia on the defensive line since the new coaching staff took over after Wyoming transfer defensive end Braden Siders.
He is the 28th addition overall in the 2025 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Tomczyk in the near future.
