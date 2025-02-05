West Virginia adds commitment from JUCO DL Tomczyk

West Virginia has added a pass rusher from the junior college ranks with a commitment from Los Alamitos (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. 2025 defensive end Adam Tomczyk. Tomczyk, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, started his career at Utah State where he spent two seasons and appeared in just one game before enrolling at Cerritos. This past season Tomczyk recorded a total of 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles earning first team all-state honors in the process.

