West Virginia football 2025 class Signing Day tracker

West Virginia is set to add several new members to the football team today as the 2025 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program. Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.





Evan Powell, DL, 6-3, 250, Huntingtown, Md./Huntingtown HS Played for coach Paul Friel at Huntingtown High School … has helped lead his team to the 2A State Championship game as a junior and state semifinals as a senior … has made 36 tackles as a senior … had 14 solo tackles and 22 assisted tackles … Had 16 tackles for loss as a senior with 7.5 sacks … made 78 tackles as a junior … recorded 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his junior year … ranked as a three-star recruit by all four major recruiting services … ranked as the No. 29 player in Maryland by Rivals … ranked as the No. 28 player in Maryland by On3 … ranked as the No. 37 player in Maryland by ESPN and No. 45 player in the state by 247Sports … ESPN ranks him No. 104 defensive lineman, On3 lists him at No. 105 and 247Sports has him at No. 149 … had 15 offers, including Army, JMU and Navy … recruited by WVU coach Andrew Jackson.

Tyrell Russell, ATH, 5-10, 170, Columbus, Ohio/Beechcroft HS Played for coach Steven Harris at Beechcroft High … As a senior, he totaled 94 carries for 745 yards and eight touchdowns … He also grabbed 30 receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns … On defense, he tallied 16 tackles and one interception, including a pick-six … Finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries … As a junior, he earned Second Team All-State and, First Team All-City and First Team All-District … Russell had over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns on offense … Defensively, he tabbed 45 tackles and an interception … Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and a two-star prospect according to Rivals … 247Sports evaluates him as the No. 99 cornerback and the No. 45 player in Ohio … On3 lists him as the No. 67 cornerback and the No. 27 player in Ohio … ESPN puts him in as the No. 74 cornerback and the No. 47 player in the state … He also held other offers from Akron, Marshall, Nebraska and Toledo … recruited by WVU coach ShaDon Brown.

Dawayne Galloway Jr., DB, 6-0, 170, Columbus, Ohio/Marion-Franklin HS Played cornerback and was used on multiple positions on offense for coach Derek Katis at Marion-Franklin High … as a senior, he had 16 touchdowns and finished with 1,478 all-purpose yards … defensively, he had 37 tackles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, three pass breakups and did not allow a passing touchdown … in eight of 11 games, was not targeted at cornerback … as a junior, he finished with five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown … runs a 4.3 40-yard dash … rated four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and three-star by Rivals … ESPN tabs as the No. 9 player in Ohio and No. 26 cornerback nationally … 247Sports lists him as the No. 9 player in Ohio and No. 27 cornerback nationally … On3 ranks him as the No. 13 player in Ohio and No. 34 cornerback nationally … Rivals has him as the No. 30 player in Ohio … also offered by Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Jeff Koonz and ShaDon Brown.

Brandon Caesar, DL, 6-4, 255, Cleveland Heights, Ohio/Cleveland Heights HS Played defensive line for coach Mac Stephens at Cleveland Heights High … helped lead Cleveland Heights to 36 wins over a span of four years … did not play his senior season due to injury … during his junior season, the team won 11 games and finished with a 7-0 conference record … rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ESPN ranks him as the No. 29 player in the state and No. 76 for his position … Rivals tabs him at No. 28 in the state and No. 45 at his position … 247Sports ranks him No. 70 defensive lineman nationally and No. 19 in Ohio … On3 lists him as the No. 97 defensive lineman nationally and No. 45 in the state … also offered by Alabama, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Iowa, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Jeff Koonz and Andrew Jackson.

Tyshawn Dues, WR, 5-10, 175, Charleston, W.Va./Hurricane HS Played wide receiver for coach Donnie Mays at Hurricane High … caught 34 passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns his senior year … finished with 884 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 46 catches his junior season … also intercepted three passes in 11 games on defense … part of the 2022 Hurricane High School football team that won 10 games before losing to Parkersburg South in the Class AAA semifinals … finished with 38 receptions for 761 yards and nine touchdowns … runs a 4.48 40-yard dash, 4.19 shuttle, 33-inch vertical jump and benches 275 pounds … three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … listed as the No. 1 player in the state by ESPN and On3 and the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports … recruited by WVU coach Bilal Marshall.

Jackson Accuardi, TE, 6-7, 250, DeForest, Wis./DeForest HS Played tight end for coach Aaron Mack at DeForest High … earned all-state first team as a senior by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association … became the 10th player in DeForest High football history to receive all-state honors … finished with 23 catches for 296 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games … played three seasons for the Norskies, finishing his high school career with 51 catches, 761 yards receiving, 14.9 yards per catch and 17 touchdowns … as a junior in 2023, he recorded 22 receptions for 425 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and six touchdowns … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals ... 247Sports lists him as the No. 70 tight end and the No. 13 player in the state of Wisconsin … On3 ranks him as the No. 79 tight end and the No. 13 player in the state of Wisconsin … ESPN tabs him as the No. 37 tight end and the No. 12 player in the state of Wisconsin … Rivals has him as the No. 8 player in the state of Wisconsin … also offered by Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and Vanderbilt … recruited by WVU coach Blaine Stewart.

Romando Johnson, SPUR, 6-3, 245, Lauderhill, Fla./Monarch HS Played outside linebacker for Coach Calvin Davis at Monarch HS … multi-talented athlete can play both defense and offense … helped team to a 7-4 mark as a senior before falling to No. 1 Southridge in the regional semifinals … recorded 36 tackles with 19 solos and a forced fumble … turned in 15 tackles for loss to go along with seven sacks for 27 yards and 16 hurries … averaged 4.5 tackles per game … started junior year off at Palm Beach Central before transferring into Salem (N.J.) and then eventually joining Monarch at the tail end of season … while at Monarch, he totaled 19 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.… played sophomore season at Wellington where he collected 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine hurries, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … three-star ranking from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports ranks him No. 58 nationally at edge and the No. 105 overall recruit in Florida … Rivals lists him No. 30 nationally at edge and the No. 76 overall recruit in Florida … ESPN lists him No. 85 nationally at edge and the No. 92 overall recruit in Florida, while On3 ranks him the No. 81 edge in the county and No. 101 recruit in the state … received 30 offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Vic Cabral and Bilal Marshall.

Chris Fileppo, DB, 6-2, 205, Doylestown, Pa./LaSalle College HS Played for coach Brett Gordon at LaSalle College High … three-year starter who helped team to a 10-1 season and a 5-0 conference record in the Philadelphia Catholic League … LaSalle won the PCL championship in 2024 … team captain as a senior … earned all-state and All-Catholic First-Team honors at defensive back … collected 62 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception in 2023 as LaSalle went 6-5 … proven to be a sure tackler in the open space … versatile athlete who can play multiple positions … played both linebacker and safety for LaSalle and is projected at the safety position for the Mountaineers … also spent time as a wide receiver in high school … an All-Catholic League selection and all-state honorable-mention performer … three-star rating from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and a two star by Rivals … 247Sports ranks him No. 25 in Pennsylvania and No. 116 at his position … On3 has him at No. 26 overall in the state and No. 117 at linebacker, while ESPN comes in at No. 28 overall in the state and No. 89 at linebacker … also a standout track performer at LaSalle with personal bests of 10.9 in the 100 meters and 22.52 in the 200 meters … has 4.49 speed in the 40-yard dash … also offered by Purdue … recruited by WVU coach ShaDon Brown.

Jahmir Davis, OL, 6-4, 295, Cincinnati, Ohio/LaSalle HS Played offensive tackle for coach Pat McLaughlin at LaSalle High … earned Division II Southwest District All-Star First-Team selection as a senior … earned All-Greater Catholic League South First-Team honors … helped lead LaSalle to an 11-3 record, advance to the Region 8 championship game and earned a No. 20 ranking in Ohio … rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 … ranked No. 40 player in Ohio by On3 and No. 77 by 247Sports … is the No. 79 offensive tackle nationally by On3 and No. 129 by 247Sports … also offered by Marshall … recruited by WVU coach Matt Moore.

Deandre Desinor, RB, 5-9, 175, Delray Beach, Fla./Atlantic Community HS Played running back for coach Jamelle Murrah at Atlantic Community High School … a three-down back, he brings explosive speed, as well as good hands catching the ball … as a junior, he rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 10.1 yards per carry … posted two games with more than 100 rushing yards … also experienced as a kick returner, amassing 245 yards and multiple touchdowns … rated a four-star prospect according to ESPN, as well as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports has him as the No. 22 running back nationally and the No. 47 player in the state of Florida … On3 tabs him as the No. 50 running back nationally and the No. 86 player in Florida … ESPN ranks him as the No. 28 running back nationally and the No. 43 player in Florida … Rivals puts him in as the No. 11 running back nationally and the No. 87 player in Florida … received more than 30 Division I offers, including Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and UCF … recruited by WVU coaches Chad Scott and Bilal Marshall.

Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL, 6-5, 300, Brooklyn, N.Y./Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) Played defensive line for coach Jamie Graham at Lipscomb Academy … 2021 and 2022 Tennessee Division 2 AA State Champion … in his senior season, he played in eight games, collecting 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks … during his junior season, he tallied 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack … rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ESPN tabs him as the No. 90 defensive lineman and the No. 34 player in Tennessee … 247Sports lists him as the No. 66 defensive lineman and the No. 19 player in Tennessee … On3 ranks him as the No. 177 defensive lineman and the No. 48 player in Tennessee … Rivals lists him No. 50 nationally at defensive lineman and the No. 26 overall recruit in Tennessee … He was also offered by Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas … recruited by WVU coach Andrew Jackson.

Wilnerson Telemaque, DL, 6-6, 260, Miami, Fla./Miami Northwestern HS Played defensive line for coach Teddy Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern High … in eight games in 2024, he has recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss … finished his junior season with 16 tackles and three sacks in eight games … also spent time at Monsignor Edward Pace High during his high school career and helped the school reach the regional semifinals of Florida’s 2M playoffs … slotted at strongside defensive end, he brings a combination of speed and power to the position and possesses impressive length with his frame … rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 115 defensive lineman and the No. 162 player in Florida … On3 lists him as the No. 56 defensive lineman and the No. 81 player in the state … ESPN evaluates him as the No. 65 defensive lineman and the No. 103 player in Florida … Rivals rates him as the No. 23 defensive lineman and the No. 73 player in Florida … also offered by Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Andrew Jackson and Bilal Marshall.

Sammy Etienne, DB, 5-11, 175, Winter Haven, Fla./Lakeland HS Played defensive back for coach Marvin Frazier at Lakeland High … the Dreadnaughts are 12-0 heading into the Florida 5A state playoff semifinals on Dec. 6 against Niceville. … played at Auburndale High during his high school career, where he was a two-way player in 2023 … helped Auburndale make the first round of Florida’s 3S playoffs … totaled 59 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception on defense … added 15 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown on offense … also returned two punts for scores … intercepted one pass in each of his sophomore and junior seasons, and recovered a fumble and forced four pass deflections last year … at Auburndale, had 30 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore … also competed for his high school’s track and field team … rated a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 97 safety nationally and the No. 163 player in Florida … On3 lists him as the No. 130 safety and the No. 176 player in Florida … ESPN evaluates him as the No. 95 safety nationally and the No. 154 player in Florida … also offered by Colorado, Kansas State, Oregon State and Washington … recruited by WVU coaches ShaDon Brown and Chad Scott.

Taylor Brown, DL, 6-3, 260, Upper Marlboro, Md./Wise HS Played on the defensive line for coach Steve Rapp at Wise HS … For his senior year, Brown collected 20 tackles, including four solos … He added two tackles for loss with one sack and one hurry … As a junior, he led Wise to a 12-1 record and won the 4A Maryland State Championship, where he added two tackles for loss, including a sack … he tallied 22 tackles, including 15 solos … He also had 11.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and three hurries … Four-star prospect according to 247Sports and a three-star prospect according to ESPN, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports put him in at the No. 16 defensive lineman, No. 4 player in Maryland and No. 110 nationally … On3 lists him as the No. 99 defensive lineman and the No. 27 player in Maryland … ESPN tabs him as the No. 48 defensive lineman and the No. 19 player in Maryland … Rivals ranks him as the No. 24 player in Maryland … also offered by Pitt … recruited by WVU coaches Andrew Jackson and ShaDon Brown.

Eidan Buchanan, OL, 6-9, 330, Montgomery Village, Md./Good Counsel HS Played offensive tackle for coach Andy Stefanelli at Our Lady of Good Counsel High … former teammate of current Mountaineer offensive lineman Kyle Altuner and current teammate of WVU signee Gavin Crawford … earned 2024 All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference First-Team honors … helped lead Good Counsel to a 7-5 record, advance to the championship game of the state playoffs and a No. 5 ranking in the state … named a second-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … helped lead the Falcons to a 10-1 overall record and capture the WCAC title after defeating DeMatha, 7-0, in the championship game … earned 2022 all-county honorable mention - offensive linemen 2022 3A/2A … three-star prospect ranking according to ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … rated No. 34 prospect in Maryland by ESPN, No. 37 by 247Sports, No. 42 by Rivals and No. 50 by On3 … No. 83 inside offensive lineman nationally by ESPN, No. 90 by 247Sports and No. 126 by On3 … rated No. 132 prospect in the East by ESPN also offered by Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Matt Moore and ShaDon Brown.

Jalil Hall, WR, 6-5, 195, Philadelphia, Pa./Monsignor Bonner HS Standout wide receiver for coach Jack Muldoon at Monsignor Bonner High … helped team to a 10-2 record as a senior and the program’s fourth consecutive 4A City title … earned All-Catholic League First-Team on offense in the Red Division … also named All-Catholic League First Team on defense in the Red Division … with more than 1,500 career yards, he broke the Monsignor Bonner school record for receiving yards that stood for 30 years … turned in more than 600 receiving yards as a senior, averaging 17.6 yards per catch and 70 yards per game … long catch went for 95 yards … averaged 20.8 yards per rush during senior season … top performances as a senior included games with 142, 118, 116 yards receiving … shows 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash … added a second season of 600-plus receiving yards as team went 9-3 …three-star rating from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports rates him as the No. 88 best receiver nationally and the No. 17 overall recruit in Pennsylvania … On3 counters with a No. 9 top recruit in the state and the No. 71 receiver nationally … Rivals rates him the No. 18 best prospect in Pennsylvania while ESPN lists him No. 94 at his position and No. 18 overall in the state … received more than 14 offers from the likes of Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin … recruited by WVU coaches Bilal Marshall and Chad Scott.

Julien Horton, DB, 6-0, 170, Abingdon, Md./Bel Air HS Played safety and wide receiver for coach Eric Seigel at Bel Air High … as a senior, had 41 tackles, including 23 solo stops, a sack and had an interception he returned 70 yards … had 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 265 yards and two touchdowns … helped lead Bel Air to a 7-5 record and advance to the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs … as a junior, he was named Maryland 3A All-State First Team … Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Player of the Year, All-3A North Region and the Aegis (Harford County) Football Player of the Year … finished with 32 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and forced a fumble … offensively, he had 65 catches for 696 yards and eight touchdowns … had 19 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … On3 lists him as the No. 14 player in Maryland, No. 24 by 247Sports, No. 29 by ESPN and No. 37 by Rivals … ranked No. 45 safety nationally by On3, No. 54 by ESPN and No. 56 by 247Sports … also offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse and Vanderbilt … recruited by WVU coach ShaDon Brown.

Michael Hastie, LB, 6-3, 215, Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS Three-year standout performer for coach Johnny White at Georgia 6-A power Douglas County High … former teammate of current WVU safety Israel Boyce … helped team to a 10-2 record as a senior and more than 30 wins during his career … described by his coaches as fast and physical on both sides of the ball … excelled at linebacker and running back and totaled more than 300 tackles for his career and 920 rushing yards … high school career numbers included 200 solo tackles and 127 assisted … averaged 8 yards per carry during a three-year stretch with 11 touchdowns … 140 tackles (80 solo) as a senior with four tackles for loss … totaled 122 tackles (80 solo) as a junior with two interceptions and two tackles for loss … rushed for a career-best 550 yards as a junior, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and five touchdowns on the year … collected 64 tackles during initial sophomore season at the varsity level and four tackles for loss … earned all-region honors and named two-time defensive player of the year … three-star rating from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports ranks him No. 114 overall in Georgia and No. 78 nationally at his position … On3 follows with the No. 61 top recruit in Georgia and No. 40 at his position … ESPN lists him No. 97 at his position and No. 178 in Georgia … received 28 Division I offers among the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M and Wake Forest … recruited by WVU coach Jeff Koonz.

Zah Jackson, ATH, 5-9, 180, Huntington, W.Va./Huntington HS Two-way player for coach William Seals at Huntington High … four-year performer who helped Huntington High to more than 47 wins during his career and a perennial contender for the state football championship … two-time all-state first team … two-time Carl Lee Award winner by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association as the best defensive back in the state … averaged 9.2 yards per rush, 18.9 yards per catch and collected 22 tackles as a senior … rushed for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior to go along with 264 yards receiving, 33 tackles on defense and two interceptions … 1,307 rushing yards as a sophomore with 15 scores, 62 tackles and five interceptions … added 238 yards receiving and two scores as a sophomore … solid debut year as a freshman with 48 tackles and six interceptions plus 365 yards rushing, 225 receiving and three scores … three-star rating from ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … 247Sports lists him as the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia and No. 86 cornerback nationally … ESPN also ranks him No. 2 in the state and No. 153 at his position in the secondary … On3 rates him No. 2 overall in the state and No. 67 in the athlete category … received more than 14 offers, including Mississippi State and NC State.

Brandon Homady, OL, 6-4, 280, Cleveland, Ohio/Padua Franciscan HS Played guard and defensive line for coach Kevin Kubit at Padua Franciscan High … as a senior, earned All-North Coast Conference first-team and All-Northeast Lakes District honors … named to same all-district team as WVU prospect quarterback Scotty Fox … two-year captain … helped lead Padua Franciscan to an 8-6 record … advanced to the Region 10 final … helped pave the way for the offense to produce 2,333 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns … also finished with 4,120 yards of totals offense and 39 touchdowns … finished with more than 100 knockdowns for the season … had 27 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one recovery … as a junior, the offense rushed 1,787 yards and 26 touchdowns … had 3,123 total yards and 38 touchdowns … named to the All-Northeast Lakes District second team in Division III … did not allow any sacks and graded out at 96% as a blocker … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and On3 and a two-star by Rivals … ranked No. 59 in Ohio by ESPN, No. 106 by On3 and 124 by 247Sports … rated No. 67 interior offensive lineman nationally by ESPN, No. 188 by On3 and No. 199 by 247Sports … also offered by Bowling Green, Kent State, Army and Ohio … recruited by WVU coach Matt Moore.

Scotty Fox, QB, 6-2, 205, Mentor, Ohio/Mentor HS Played quarterback for coach Matt Gray at Mentor High … as a senior, had 3,076 total yards of offense … finished with 2,759 passing yards on a 64.0% completion rate with 34 touchdowns … he also ran for 321 yards and seven touchdowns … as a junior, he passed for 2,275 yards, 22 touchdowns and completed 58% of his passes … also rushed for 271 yards and 11 touchdowns … for his career, he finished with 7,448 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 31 interceptions … rated a four-star prospect by Rivals … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and On3 … listed as the No. 13 player in Ohio and No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by Rivals … rated the No. 48 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 35 player in Ohio … ranked as the No. 31 quarterback in the country and No. 33 player in the state by ESPN … ranked No. 88 quarterback nationally and No. 70 in Ohio by On3 … also offered by Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State and Pitt … recruited by WVU coach Tyler Allen.