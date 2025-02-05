Game Preview: West Virginia vs. TCU men's basketball

West Virginia looks to win their second road game in four days as they head west to face TCU on Wednesday night.
WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off.
SERIES: West Virginia leads 18-7
LAST MEETING: March 6, 2024 in Morgantown — TCU 93, WVU 81
TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Ted Emrich / Tim Welsh)
TIP-OFF: 8:00 p.m. ET
COACHES
Darian DeVries, West Virginia
14-7 (1st season at WVU), 164-62 (7th season overall)
Jamie Dixon, TCU
171-120 (9th season at TCU), 499-243 (22nd season overall)
LAST TIME OUT
TCU enters Wednesday off a 68-57 home win over Colorado this past Sunday after they went into that game on a three-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs forced 19 turnovers, leading to 28 points. They shot 44 percent from the field as a team, and David Punch led them with 19 points.
West Virginia enters Wednesday off a 63-50 win over Cincinnati. Javon Small had 19 points and nine assists for WVU, while Joe Yesufu chipped in another 16 points off the bench. WVU held Cincinnati to 31.5 percent shooting on the afternoon and forced 14 turnovers.
By The Numbers — TCU (11-10, 4-6 Big 12)
TCU comes into the game averaging 68.6 points per game, while giving up 67.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs are last in the Big 12 in scoring offense, but sixth in the Big 12 in scoring defense. TCU is shooting 42.2 percent from the field which is 15th in the league, while their opponents are shooting 43.5 percent from the field which is 12th in the league.
The Horned Frogs' offense has been slowed by their success from beyond the arc. They are last in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage and are second-to-last in 3-point field goals made. Defensively, TCU is fifth in the league in opponent 3-point percentage. During Big 12 play, TCU's 3-point defense drops to ninth in the league, with opponents making 33.8 percent of their shots from distance.
TCU is also 15th in the Big 12 in free throw percentage, making 62.2 percent of their free throws. In their three losses prior to Sunday, TCU went 29-for-49 (59.2%) from the line and 11-for-62 (17.7%) from three in those games.
Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Vasean Allette, Noah Reynolds, Trazarien White, David Punch, and Ernest Udeh. They have played 16.1 percent of the minutes together this season.
Reynolds is TCU's leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game this season, followed by Vasean at 11.1 points per game. Udeh leads TCU in rebounding at 7.9 per game, which is 6th in the Big 12 currently.
TCU comes into the game ranked 77th in the NET and 83rd by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for TCU. They are 2-2 in such games this season, and are 1-7 in Quad 1 games this season.
By The Numbers — West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12)
West Virginia is currently averaging 69.7 points per game this season which is 15th in the Big 12, but they are only allowing 63.6 points per game this season which is 3rd in the Big 12. The Mountaineers are shooting 42.8 percent from the floor, but their opponents are only shooting 40 percent from the field this season.
From beyond the arc, West Virginia is shooting 33 percent, which is 12th in the league, but they have the fifth-most 3-point field goals made at 8.9 per game. During Big 12 play though, WVU ranks 13th in 3-point field goal percentage, but they drop to 9th in threes made per game. WVU's opponents are shooting 29 percent from beyond the arc which is second-best in the Big 12.
Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Javon Small, Sencire Harris, Jonathan Powell, Toby Okani, and Amani Hansberry. This lineup has been used 17.7 percent of the time, however, the lineup with Eduardo Andre at the five position instead of Hansberry has been used 14.8 percent of the time during that stretch.
WVU's leading scorer is Small, who leads the Big 12 in scoring as well, averaging 19 points per game this season. Hansberry leads WVU in rebounding with 5.9 per game, while Small is second with 4.7 rebounds per game.
West Virginia is ranked 39th in the NET, and 43rd by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for WVU as the Mountaineers are 1-2 in such games this year with the win being against Colorado on the road on Jan. 12.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe