Game Preview: West Virginia vs. TCU men's basketball

(Photo by © Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

West Virginia looks to win their second road game in four days as they head west to face TCU on Wednesday night. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: West Virginia leads 18-7 LAST MEETING: March 6, 2024 in Morgantown — TCU 93, WVU 81 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Ted Emrich / Tim Welsh) TIP-OFF: 8:00 p.m. ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 14-7 (1st season at WVU), 164-62 (7th season overall) Jamie Dixon, TCU 171-120 (9th season at TCU), 499-243 (22nd season overall)

LAST TIME OUT TCU enters Wednesday off a 68-57 home win over Colorado this past Sunday after they went into that game on a three-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs forced 19 turnovers, leading to 28 points. They shot 44 percent from the field as a team, and David Punch led them with 19 points. West Virginia enters Wednesday off a 63-50 win over Cincinnati. Javon Small had 19 points and nine assists for WVU, while Joe Yesufu chipped in another 16 points off the bench. WVU held Cincinnati to 31.5 percent shooting on the afternoon and forced 14 turnovers.

By The Numbers — TCU (11-10, 4-6 Big 12)

TCU comes into the game averaging 68.6 points per game, while giving up 67.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs are last in the Big 12 in scoring offense, but sixth in the Big 12 in scoring defense. TCU is shooting 42.2 percent from the field which is 15th in the league, while their opponents are shooting 43.5 percent from the field which is 12th in the league. The Horned Frogs' offense has been slowed by their success from beyond the arc. They are last in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage and are second-to-last in 3-point field goals made. Defensively, TCU is fifth in the league in opponent 3-point percentage. During Big 12 play, TCU's 3-point defense drops to ninth in the league, with opponents making 33.8 percent of their shots from distance. TCU is also 15th in the Big 12 in free throw percentage, making 62.2 percent of their free throws. In their three losses prior to Sunday, TCU went 29-for-49 (59.2%) from the line and 11-for-62 (17.7%) from three in those games. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Vasean Allette, Noah Reynolds, Trazarien White, David Punch, and Ernest Udeh. They have played 16.1 percent of the minutes together this season. Reynolds is TCU's leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game this season, followed by Vasean at 11.1 points per game. Udeh leads TCU in rebounding at 7.9 per game, which is 6th in the Big 12 currently. TCU comes into the game ranked 77th in the NET and 83rd by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for TCU. They are 2-2 in such games this season, and are 1-7 in Quad 1 games this season.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12)