Charles Sims is one of several high-level transfers to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com takes a look at the transfers from the 2011 season until now and how they have fared with the Mountaineers.

WR Devon Brown

Information: Transferred from Wake Forest – 2011 Stats: 29 catches, 404 yards and a touchdown Review: Brown transferred to West Virginia with one season of eligibility remaining after a successful career at Wake Forest where he tallied 110 catches for 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns. He would see action in all 13 games for the Mountaineers, even starting two, and proved to be a valuable weapon out of the slot during Holgorsen’s first year on campus.

LB Steve Paskorz

Information: Transferred from Notre Dame – 2011 Stats: No recorded stats Review: Paskorz transferred to West Virginia after spending the first three years of his career at Notre Dame. He saw action in only one game however and did not make an impact for the Mountaineers.

RB Charles Sims

Information: Transferred from Houston – 2013 Stats: 1,095 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, also 45 catches for 401 yards and a 3 scores. Review: Sims was a graduate transfer that quickly found himself as the centerpiece to the West Virginia offense during his only year on campus. Sims led the Mountaineers in rushing as well as all-purpose yards starting all 12 games before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At this point it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t been the most successful transfer of the Holgorsen era.

QB Clint Trickett

Information: Transferred from Florida State 2013-14 Stats: 4,890 yards and 25 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, also a pair of rushing scores. Review: The son of former offensive line coach Rick, the younger Trickett was a lifelong fan of the West Virginia football program and transferred away from Florida State to have an opportunity to pursue a childhood dream. He would start 18 games over his two years in the program and put together some impressive performances in his second season after an up and down first year with the Mountaineers. Unfortunately, injuries would take their toll on Trickett as he would have to hang up his football career 11 games into his final year.

WR Vernon Davis

Information: Transferred from Miami – 2013-15 Stats: 7 catches for 71 yards Review: Davis transferred to West Virginia after spending only a fall camp at Miami and was originally slated to play cornerback. He would be quickly moved to wide receiver and served mostly as a role player during his two plus years on campus seeing action in 17 games before leaving the team at some point during last season.

DE Shaq Riddick

Information: Transferred from Gardner-Webb – 2014 Stats: 27 tackles, 7 sacks Review: Unlike many of the names on this list, Riddick transferred up a level in order to challenge himself at the highest level of football in his final year of eligibility. He would make an impact in his one and only season in Morgantown leading the team in sacks and starting eight games while appearing in every single game that season. Riddick was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Rushel Shell

Information: Transferred from Pittsburgh – 2014-2016 Stats: 2,102 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns, also 49 catches for 341 yards Review: Shell was a major contributor for Pittsburgh before leaving the football program and pursuing other options. During his first season in Morgantown he served as the starter in eight games before injuring his ankle but only started three last year as he took a back seat to the emergence of Wendell Smallwood. Shell started his final season as the starter but an ankle injury cost him the better part of five games and he finished second on the team in rushing with over 500 yards and five touchdowns. During his three years, he appeared in 35 games rushing for 2,102 yards and 20 scores.

S Cullen Christian

Information: Transferred from Pittsburgh – 2014 Stats: 5 tackles Review: Christian started his career at Michigan, but left there and transferred to Pittsburgh. From there he would transfer to West Virginia due to his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson where he spent one season with the program serving as depth at the SPUR position behind K.J. Dillon and on special teams. He would see action in 12 games, making one start during his one year with the team.

RG Kyle Bosch

Information: Transferred from Michigan – 2015-2017 Stats: Started all 37 games Review: Bosch saw time as a true freshman at Michigan after being highly recruited as a high-school prospect out of Illinois. He would leave the team after seeing only a few snaps during his sophomore year and eventually ended up at West Virginia due to his relationship with Ron Crook. Bosch appealed the NCAA for immediate eligibility and won that, making 13 starts last year for the Mountaineers at right guard. He also started all 13 games during his junior season and started each game of his senior campaign as well until an injury kept him off the field.

CB Antonio Crawford

Information: Transferred from Miami – 2016 Stats: 25 tackles, 6 pass break ups and 2.0 tackles for loss Review: Crawford saw action all three years during his time at Miami with 58 tackles serving primarily as the nickel cornerback. The senior redshirted last season with West Virginia but drew favorable reviews from both the coaching staff and observers of practice. Crawford opened the season as the starter for West Virginia but injuries kept him from reaching his potential during his one year seeing action in only nine games but he did start five and finish with 25 tackles and six pass breakups.

FB Michael Ferns

Information: Transferred from Michigan – 2016 Stats: None recorded Review: Ferns was a highly recruited linebacker prospect out of St. Clarisville, Ohio, but lasted only one season with Michigan before looking for a new home. West Virginia, the program he grew up following, ended up being the pick and he had to sit out his first year due to NCAA transfer rules. Ferns moved to the offensive side of the ball when he arrived at West Virginia and filled a role at fullback and on special teams in year one before electing to leave the program in order to pursue his studies.

QB Will Grier

Information: Transferred from Florida - 2016-current Stats: 7,354 passing yards, 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. 32 rushing yards and a total of five touchdowns. Review: Grier started six games for Florida as a redshirt freshman throwing for 10 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards before he was suspended due to an illegal substance. He elected to transfer to West Virginia and sat out one year due to NCAA transfer rules but was the talk of the Mountaineers scout team due to his high level of play throughout the year. Grier claimed the starting quarterback job and put together one of the best individual seasons in program history prior to an injury cost him his last three games. Grier elected to return for his senior season and put together another strong campaign before being drafted by the Panthers.

CB Maurice Fleming

Information: Transferred from Iowa - 2016 Stats: 48 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception. Review: Fleming transfered to West Virginia for one reason as a graduate transfer from Iowa and although he didn't arrive in Morgantown until the summer had an impact on the Mountaineers defense. The senior appeared in 12 games, starting six, and helped bring some stability to a unit that had experienced massive turnover from the previous year. In his only year with the program Fleming finished with 48 tackles and a pick.

OL Ray Raulerson

Information: Transferred from Tennessee - 2016-2017 Stats: None recorded. Review: Raulerson was recruited by West Virginia out of high school but the Florida prospect elected to sign with Tennessee. He left the Volunteers program as a redshirt junior and enrolled at West Virginia where he sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. After one season with the team, Raulerson elected to leave the program.

CB Corey Winfield

Information: Transferred from Syracuse - 2017 Stats: 9 tackles Review: A two-year starter at Syracuse, Winfield left the Orange football program at the end of his junior year in order to pursue a graduate transfer like Iowa cornerback Maurice Fleming did the year before. Winfield took an official visit to Morgantown in February and picked the Mountaineers over Purdue and UNLV. He enrolled in the summer and was in line for playing time but has struggled after an injury kept him on the sidelines for a critical portion during fall camp. He never made the impact he was thought to have when he chose the program and finished with only nine tackles.

QB Jack Allison

Information: Transferred from Miami - 2017-2019 Stats: 42-71 for 496 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Review: Allison chose West Virginia over the junior college route and sat out the 2017 season with three years remaining. The strong armed quarterback made improvements in the spring and emerged as the second team option behind Grier where he was able to work in a backup role. He had a chance to start the final game of the year after limited action and completed 17-35 passes for 277 yards. He lost the starting job to Austin Kendall and while he did get to play the bulk of one game due to injury to the starter he struggled. He eventually left the program for West Liberty.

Information: Transferred from Miami - 2017-2019 Stats: 20 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown Review: Haskins was a major recruiting target for West Virginia out of Bergenfield High School in New Jersey but eventually selected the Hurricanes. However, when he opted to search for a landing spot after one year, West Virginia was there and he committed to the Mountaineers following a visit. The athletic pass-catcher sat out in 2017 and had three years remaining at the college level. He used the first of those in 2018 serving as the second tight end and being productive in that developing role with 16 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. But he did not see a jump in his second year and elected to leave the program for a final transfer after the 2019 season. He appeared in 22 games.

WR T.J. Simmons

Information: Transferred from Alabama - 2017-2020 Stats: 86 catches for 1,197 yards and 9 touchdowns Review: Simmons is from Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide in the class of 2016 after receiving a scholarship offer. In his only season with Alabama, Simmons was used primarily on special teams appearing in 12 games and was working his way into the rotation at wide receiver. He was expected to become a major part of the Alabama wide receiver group in his second year but elected to leave the program and transfer to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, Simmons sat out in 2017 and was the fourth option in his first season catching 28 passes for 341 yards and a touchdown. In his second season he seemed primed to break out before an injury derailed things still he increased his totals across the board. In his final year, Simmons hauled in 4 touchdowns including two in the Liberty Bowl win to go out with a bang.

K Skyler Simcox

Information: Transferred from Western Kentucky - 2017-2018 Stats: None recorded Review: Simcox started his career at Emory & Henry College at the Division III level before moving on to Western Kentucky. There he connected on 16-22 field goal attempts and all of his PATs, while making 10-11 inside the 40. Simcox left the Hilltoppers football program during fall camp and was offered by West Virginia where he committed to the Mountaineers. He lost the battle in fall camp to Evan Staley and left the program without ever seeing the field.

DL Kenny Bigelow

Information: Transferred from USC - 2018 Stats: 21 tackles and a sack. Review: Bigelow is the highest rated player ever to sign with West Virginia as he was the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2013. He initially signed with USC where he spent almost the entirety of his career recording 11 tackles and 3 sacks during that time but two knee injuries sidelined him. He served as a graduate transfer at West Virginia for one season and was highly productive in the middle as a nose guard. Related: Reviewing the West Virginia four-star QB commits since 2002

DL Jabril Robinson

Information: Transferred from Clemson - 2018 Stats: 26 tackles and 4 for loss Review: Robinson appeared in 23 games during his three plus years with Clemson recording 38 tackles, three stops for loss and a sack. Playing on a loaded defensive line that features multiple future NFL Draft picks, Robinson did see over 200 snaps last season in his most extensive action of his career. He arrived at West Virginia where he earned a starting role up front and was effective during the course of his only season with the program by helping to stabilize the defensive line.

LB VanDarius Cowan

Information: Transferred from Alabama - 2018-2021 Stats: 38 tackles and 4 sack. Review: Cowan appeared in seven games as a true freshman at Alabama recording a total of two tackles before being dismissed due to a violation of team rules. That resulted in Cowan selecting West Virginia and after sitting out his first year, the former top 100 linebacker recruit had three years of eligibility remaining at the college level. An impressive physical specimen, Cowan was suspended for the first four games of the season and then sustained a season ending knee injury that limited him to only two games. In his redshirt junior campaign, Cowan dealt with injuries again limiting him to only 4 games but he finished with 17 tackles and a pair of sacks. Then in his final season Cowan registered 15 tackles and a sack but did not finish the year with the team. It was a career marred by inconsistency and bad luck. Entered the transfer portal after the season to spend his final year elsewhere.

Information: Transferred from Oklahoma — 2019-2020 Stats: 198-327 for 2,153 yards and 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions Review: Kendall came to West Virginia after spending his first three seasons as the backup at Oklahoma behind a pair of Heisman Trophy winners. Kendall has played sparingly during his time with Oklahoma appearing in six games between his two years on the field completing 28-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Received permission to transfer innerconference as a graduate addition and won the starting quarterback job out of fall camp. Started 9 games before being replaced by Jarret Doege. Lost the job coming out of fall camp the next year although he did finish his career by leading West Virginia to a bowl win over Army before transferring.

WR Sean Ryan

Information: Transferred from Temple - 2019-2021 Stats: 69 catches for 875 yards and 3 touchdowns. Review: Ryan is the first traditional transfer to select the program since Holgorsen left Morgantown and Neal Brown came into the picture. Played in 11 games as a true freshman with the Owls hauling in 12 catches for 162 yards, a touchdown and had three years of eligibility remaining after he received a waiver for immediate eligibility. He was injured against Texas and required surgery but was able to make it back at the end of the year. Was again used in his second year and stood out at times as an outside receiver. Put together his best season this past year catching 26 passes for 392 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Transferred with one year left to Rutgers.

QB Jarret Doege

Information: Transferred from Bowling Green - 2019-2021 Stats: 572-880 for 6,313 yards and 40 touchdowns Review: Doege is the second transfer to come into the program under Brown and brings experience after throwing throwing for 4,041 yards and 39 touchdowns against 15 interceptions over the course of 17 starts during the past two years. He had two years of eligibility remaining but received a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2019. He took advantage of the new redshirt rule at the end of the season appearing in exactly four games and leading the Mountaineers to a 2-1 record down the stretch while flashing. Won the job heading into 2020 and played well at times, but also struggled toward the end of the season and in 2021 it was up and down yet again. Had one year left but elected to enter the transfer portal to explore his options.

DB Alonzo Addae

Information: Transferred from New Hampshire - 2019-2021 Stats: 135 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 sack. Review: Addae spent two seasons on the field for New Hampshire appearing in 24 games while recording 61 tackles and 12 pass breakups during that time. The cousin of cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, he made four starts during that time and sat out the 2019 season. He was a leader for the Mountaineers in the secondary in 2020 and elected to return in 2021 for another season where he was again a consistent presence.

WR George Campbell

Information: Transferred from Florida State - 2019 Stats: 19 catches for 469 yards and 7 touchdowns Review: One of the highest rated recruits to ever sign with West Virginia, Campbell spent three injury riddled years at Florida State where he was never able to find his footing. He first elected to transfer to Penn State but when that didn't work out he found a spot in Morgantown. While he initially was further down the depth chart, Campbell emerged as one of the best pass catchers on the team in his lone season in Morgantown and led the team in touchdowns with seven. He was given a waiver by the NCAA to return to West Virginia for another season but decided to enter his name into the NFL Draft where he was not selected.

DL Reuben Jones

Information: Transferred from Michigan - 2019 Stats: 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks Review: Jones served in a rotational role at Michigan but picked West Virginia for his final season in order to serve as both an older guy on the defensive line and to look for a larger chunk of playing time. He found both. The Florida native appeared in 11 games and was a strong member of the rotation up front by helping to provide quality snaps. He spent only one year with the program but made his mark.

P Josh Growden

Information: Transferred from LSU - 2019 Stats: 63 punts for 2,636 yards for an average of 41.8 yards per kick. Review: Growden transferred to West Virginia after the start of fall camp as a graduate student that will be set to play for the Mountaineers this season. A former all-SEC freshman after averaging 41-yards per kick, he settled into the pooch punter for the Tigers the past two years and is slated to handle all punting duties in Morgantown. A native of Australia, Growden found his way to West Virginia for his final year where he served as an impact presence in his role as a punter.

S Scottie Young

Information: Transferred from Arizona - 2020-2021 Stats: 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss Review: Young is the rare three-year starter that elected to pick up shop and move elsewhere. The former Arizona safety started 30 games during his three years and was very productive in the statistical sheet recording 157 tackles, 5 interceptions, 12 pass breakups during that time. Last season he recorded 66 tackles, tops for any players in the Arizona secondary and played the most snaps on the defensive side. Young has one year of eligibility remaining but had to sit out the 2020 season outside the bowl game. Started at several different spots in 2021 and piled up 33 tackles. Has one season left if he elects to use it.

OLB Bryce Brand

Information: Transferred from Maryland - 2020 Stats: 2 tackles The Latest: Brand came to West Virginia after three seasons with the Maryland Terrapins where he was used primarily in a reserve role. He had two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer after he only played four games and took a redshirt during the 2018 season. Finished his career with Maryland with 28 tackles and 2 sacks. Was declared eligible before Texas Tech game but entered the transfer portal without ever making any type of impact.

P Tyler Sumpter

Information: Transferred from Troy - 2020-2021 Stats: 82 punts for an average of 42. 26 pinned inside the 20. 3-4 on field goal attempts. The Latest: Sumpter is the lone player to follow Neal Brown from troy to West Virginia. With over 150 punts during his time with the Trojans, Sumpter will step in as a graduate transfer and compete immediately for the opening at the punter position once he arrives. With three-years starting experience, Sumpter fills a need for the second year in a row at the position for the Mountaineers through the transfer portal. Averaged over 42-yards per kick during his time with Troy and also handled placekicking duties. Served as the primary punter in his first year along with kicking four field goals. Was the primary punter in his final season and averaged 42 yards per kick.

OL Ja'Quay Hubbard.

Information: Transferred from Virginia - 2020-current Stats: none Hubbard played in two games at Virginia but elected to transfer at the end of the season and after entering the transfer portal decided to commit to the Mountaineers. Hubbard fills a massive need for the program at offensive tackle and has the pedigree as he was originally a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He will have four seasons of eligibility left after receiving an eligibility waiver but had to have shoulder surgery which cut his first year in Morgantown short. In his second season, Hubbard was primarily used as a backup. Played in all 12-games in 2022 and became a regular starter at the position although he rotated with Brandon Yates. Hubbard then played a key role in the following season making five starts.

Information: Transferred from Arizona - 2020 Stats: 88 tackles, one sack, one interception Fields became one of the hottest graduate transfers on the market after starting 37 games during his time at Arizona and recording 287 tackles. That led him to receiving a number of high level offers with West Virginia, Texas and Minnesota making up his final three. The opportunity in Morgantown as well as his connection with secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who recruited him out of high school, was enough to seal the deal. Fields immediately became a leader for the Mountaineers on defense and finished with the team lead in tackles before heading to the NFL.

WR Zack Dobson.

Information: Transferred from Middle Tennessee State - 2020 Stats: none Dobson was a late addition prior to the 2020 season but the electric play-maker is intriguing for several reasons. He appeared in 17 games during his time with the Blue Raiders but that was spread out over only 284 snaps. Still he accounted for over 700 receiving and rushing yards as well as 8 touchdowns on only 64 touches. The Tennessee native received an eligibility waiver but entered his name into the transfer portal without ever playing a football game in Morgantown.

OL Doug Nester

Information: Transferred from Virginia Tech - 2020 Statistics: None Nester was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech with 17 games under his belt but elected to leave the Hokies football program and West Virginia was the beneficiary. The talented in-state prospect could play guard or tackle for the Mountaineers and was a major addition to the offensive line. Nester was immediately eligible and earned the starting job from the first game forward at right guard. He started 11 more games in 2022 with his only missed game due to injury. That total was 12 games in 2023 to close out his career.

LB Lance Dixon

Information: Transferred from Penn State - 2021-2023 Statistics: 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss Dixon played in all nine games this past season recording 10 tackles but elected to hit the transfer portal to find his next destination. That led him to West Virginia where he will fill an immediate need for the program at the linebacker position. Will have four seasons of eligibility left and should be able to play from the jump. An athletic linebacker that had multiple options but will now close his career in Morgantown. In his first season Dixon was a solid contributor but dealt with an injury that cut into his time. However, took a step back in 2022 and recorded only 22 tackles in 9 games. That downward trend continued in 2023 where he played in only five games before being dismissed from the team after recording just 14 tackles.

CB Charles Woods

Information: Transferred from Illinois State - 2021 Statistics: 36 tackles, interception Woods is a Dallas native and spent three seasons at Illinois State where he earned honorable mention FCS All-American honors in his second year. During that season he started 15 games and recorded 48 tackles and 4 interceptions. Committed to West Virginia and will have two seasons left. Excellent in coverage, Woods will not have the ability to flash what he can do at the highest level and did that at multiple positions in his first year including some highlight plays. However, Woods was injured in the first game of the 2022 season and missed the majority of the year appearing in only four total games and then electing to transfer out of the program with one year left.

LB Deshawn Stevens.

Information: Transferred from Maine - 2021 Statistics: 11 tackles Stevens was very productive when on the field at Maine and steps into a role at linebacker in Morgantown. The Canadian import was highly experienced linebacker option although he was limited to 11 tackles in limited action.

DL Darel Middleton.

Information: Transferred from Tennessee - 2021 Statistics: 2 tackles Middleton transferred to West Virginia after entering the transfer portal and appearing in 22 games during his time with the Volunteers. The Mountaineers had a need on the defensive line and Middleton filled that but it never came together. Appeared in only a handful of games before leaving the program.

RB Lyn-J Dixon

Information: Transferred from Clemson - 2021-22 Stats: none Dixon is second all-time at Clemson in yards per carry at 6.6 and was a productive running back during his time showcasing both his power and explosion. Over 41 games with the Tigers, Dixon piled up 218 attempts for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns, 18 catches for 183 yards. Spent the spring with the program before being dismissed for a violation of team rules before he ever suited up.

DL Zeiqui Lawton

Information: Transferred from Cincinnati - 2021 Stats: none Lawton was a standout at South Charleston and had an offer from West Virginia out of high school but the new staff did not pursue as hard. That changed after he entered the portal as Lawton has all four years left and would be an ideal fit on the defensive line. After an official visit, Lawton returned back to his home state to finish his career. He did not see the field in his first season with the program and only one game in his second.

TE Brian Polendey

Information: Transferred from Colorado State - 2021 Stats: 6 catches for 36 yards Polendey spent three years at Miami and then transferred to Colorado State where he served as primarily a blocking specialist in 12-personnel groupings. He is being counted on to do the same at West Virginia where he will bring a physical veteran presence to the position room that features a lot of young players. He served primarily as a blocker in his lone year and was thrust into a much larger role after the injury to Mike O'Laughlin. Not the best pass catcher, but did his best.

CB Marcis Floyd

Information: Transferred from Murray State - 2021-2023 Stats: 113 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 sacks ans 1 interception Floyd spent four years with Murray State and had 86 tackles and 6 interceptions in his career. In his first year with the Mountaineers he played multiple safety positions and struggled at times, but played his best football down the stretch. One of the few pieces of the secondary that remained on the field for the majority of the year but battled injuries in his second season to start the year. Came back down the stretch to put together his best season with the Mountaineers with used closer to the line of scrimmage after he was back on the field.

K Parker Grothaus

Information: Transferred from Florida State - 2022 Stats: 64 kickoffs for 23 touchbacks Grothaus spent three seasons with Florida State where he started his career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. Served as the kickoff specialist for Florida State and recorded touchbacks on 89 for 168 kickoffs or 52-percent. He served as the kickoff specialist for West Virginia and booted touchbacks on 23 of his 64 total kickoff attempts which was an improvement over the previous year.

LB Jasir Cox.

Information: Transferred from North Dakota State - 2022 Stats: 62 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble return touchdown Cox spent four seasons with the North Dakota State program with his most productive coming in the final two where he earned all-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team honors in 2021 and finished with 58 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. The year prior Cox finished with 52 tackles and a sack across 10 starts. Cox had one year left and while he bounced around at first, settled in at spear down the stretch and was one of the most dependable options on the entire roster on defense.

QB JT Daniels

Information: Transferred from Georgia - 2022 Stats: 200-327 for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions Daniels, a former five-star prospect, committed to West Virginia over fellow finalists Oregon State and Missouri. The talented signal caller spent time at both USC and Georgia where he tossed for 4,840 yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 65-percent of his passes over his 21-games of action. Daniels had a very up-and-down first season with West Virginia where he started out the gates hot but then struggled so much that he was replaced as the starter over the final two games. Elected to transfer out of the program after just one year.

DL Mike Lockhart

Information: Transferred from Georgia Tech - 2022-23 Stats: 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Lockhart spent three seasons at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 25 games and collected 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack during his time on the field. Entered the transfer portal and it brought him to Morgantown where he is expected to play multiple spots on the defensive front. Spent his first season as a rotational piece up front but took a major leap in his second with 21 tackles and 10 tackles for loss before exiting the program in the transfer portal.

LB Tirek Austin-Cave

Information: Transferred from Miami - 2022 Stats: 4 tackles, 0.5 for loss Austin-Cave spent two seasons at Miami where he served primarily as a reserve linebacker with limited snaps and on special teams. He was recruited specifically to play the MIKE linebacker position for the Mountaineers and his athleticism is a good fit for what the coaching staff wants. He committed with three seasons left but was injured in fall camp and served as a special team's piece in year one. Repeated the same in his second year with an injury in fall camp that limited his time on the field.

CB Rashad Ajayi

Information: Transferred from Colorado State - 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 3 pass breakups Ajayi spent four seasons with Colorado State where he was a constant in their cornerback room with 35 starts during that time. The productive cornerback played over 2,000 snaps during his time there and compiled 77 tackles, 16 pass breakups and a pick. Was in and out of the lineup in his lone season with West Virginia with some highs and some lows but overall a solid contributor for the program at corner.

CB Wesley McCormick

Information: Transferred from James Madison - 2022 Stats: 17 tackles, 2 pass breakups McCormick spent five seasons with James Madison and the Maryland native started a total of 18 games during that time while appearing in 49. During his four years on the field, McCormick collected 68 tackles, 9 passes deflected and 3 interceptions. Has one season left in his career and possesses strong coverage numbers allowing only 38-percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught. Struggled to maintain that consistency at West Virginia with a season full of ups and downs at corner.

CB Montre Miller

Information: Transferred from Kent State - 2023 Stats: none Miller played 41 games during his time at Kent State and recorded 115 tackles and 6 interceptions. He graded out as one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the Mid-American Conference and entered the transfer portal with one year remaining. He drew offers from Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, California and several others but committed to the Mountaineers. Has one year remaining in his career but was limited to nearly no time on the field in his first season due to injury.

WR Ja'Shaun Poke

Information: Transferred from Kent State - 2023 Stats: none Poke appeared in 25 games during his time at Kent State and hauled in a total of 81 passes for 1,033 yards and 5 touchdowns. He played a total of 1,309 snaps across four seasons with the Golden Flashes. The pass catcher is coming off a season where he hauled in 31 catches for 362 yards and a score but only played in a total of six games. Also a talented returner, Poke committed to West Virginia after receiving an offer upon entering the transfer portal but saw action in only one game before reentering the transfer portal without making any type of impact in Morgantown.

TE Kole Taylor

Information: Transferred from LSU - 2023 Stats: 35 catches for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns Taylor appeared in 32 games during his three years at LSU hauling in 17 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Colorado native played 693 snaps over his three years with the Tigers and became a priority for West Virginia once he entered the transfer portal given his size and skill set. Taylor made the most of his opportunities in his first season with 33 catches for 411 yards and 4 touchdowns as a big part of the offense. Still has one season remaining in his career in Morgantown.

K Michael Hayes

Information: Transferred from Georgia State - 2023 Stats: 17-21 field goals, averaged 61.5 on kickoffs with 19 touchbacks Hayes spent three seasons at Georgia State and in his last handled both the field goal and kickoff duties. That is what he is expected to do at West Virginia after connecting on 11-14 field goals and hitting 47 of his 69 total kickoffs into the end zone. Hayes, a South Carolina native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining and should provide an immediate help on special teams for the Mountaineers. Took over as the primary place kicker and field goal option and exceled in his role in year one.

S Keyshawn Cobb

Information: Transferred from Buffalo - 2023 Stats: 2 tackles Cobb spent only one year at Buffalo after arriving on campus from the junior college ranks. The Georgia native piled up 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 7 passes defended while playing over 700 snaps at slot cornerback. Cobb took an official visit to West Virginia in early January after receiving an offer from the program and elected to commit. Cobb only saw action in two games before being injured and then reentering the transfer portal with only two tackles.

DL Davoan Hawkins

Information: Transferred from Tennessee State - 2023 Stats: 7 tackles and a sack Hawkins spent time at both Kentucky and Tennessee State during his career but was at the latter when he elected to transfer to Morgantown. The Florida native recorded 92 career tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8 sacks during his career. He was named an all-American after the 2021 season. A veteran defensive lineman, Hawkins filled in as a veteran up front and played a rotational role in his one year with the program.

WR Devin Carter

Information: Transferred from North Carolina State - 2023 Stats: 27 catches for 501 yards and 2 touchdowns Carter was a top target of West Virginia in the transfer portal but initially committed to Penn State. Still, the Mountaineers didn't give up and that paid off with a pledge from the graduate transfer wide receiver. He started in 41 games during his time in Raleigh and hauled in 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing a total of 2,264 snaps over his four seasons with the Wolfpack. Carter was one of the leading receiver options for West Virginia in his lone year with the program.

Information: Transferred from Penn State - 2023 Stats: 25 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks Mulbah spent three years with the Nittany Lions and was primarily used as a reserve defensive lineman and on special teams. Mulbah is going to have a chance to carve out more playing time on the West Virginia defensive line where he will have three years left to play two in his career. Mulbah emerged down the stretch as a massive piece to the defensive line in the middle and will have a much larger role in year two.

CB Beanie Bishop

Information: Transferred from Minnesota - 2023 Stats: 67 tackles, 20 pass breakups and 4 interceptions Bishop spent only one season with Minnesota recording 29 tackles and a sack during his time on the field. He graded out as one of the best players on the entire defense for the Golden Gophers. Before that Bishop spent four seasons at Western Kentucky where he earned first team all-Conference USA honors in 2021. Bishop had only one year remaining but made his impact known as a player that finished first-team all-Big 12 and was named to several all-American teams with his efforts. Returned a punt for a touchdown in his first college attempt in his final game.

LB Tyrin Bradley

Information: Transferred from Abilene Christian - 2023 Stats: 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception Bradley spent two seasons at Abilene Christian and was productive during that time. During his sophomore season, Bradley amassed 49 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss while earning all-conference honors in the process. The junior entered the transfer portal and ended up at West Virginia where he will jump into a role as an experienced pass rusher. The Texas native had two years left in his career and made an impact as a pass rusher in his first year with one more remaining.

S Anthony Wilson

Information: Transferred from Georgia Southern - 2023 Stats: 80 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1 interception A three-year starter at Georgia Southern, Wilson played almost 2,500 snaps and appeared in 40 games during that time. The versatile safety prospect can play multiple spots in the secondary and brings experience to the back end of the defense. A native of South Carolina, Wilson is coming off a season where he accounted for 101 tackles and an interception and immediately became one of the most experienced options in the secondary for the Mountaineers. He delivered in his first year as one of the most productive options in the secondary with some productive output.

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Information: Transferred from Kentucky - 2023 Stats: 23 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks Durojaiye was a key target for West Virginia in the 2022 recruiting class but lost out to the Wildcats. Just a year later, the Delaware native was in the transfer portal and after taking a pair of visits committed to the Mountaineers. A true defensive end, Durojaiye played only 22 snaps in his lone season at Kentucky but transferred to Morgantown with a full four years remaining. Made a major impact in his first and should be primed for even more opportunities as he continues to develop.

WR EJ Horton

Information: Transferred from Marshall - 2023 Stats: 10 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown Horton initially committed to Colorado over a number of other scholarship offers after entering the transfer portal but flipped his pledge to West Virginia after making it to campus for a visit. The speedy wide receiver put together his best season to date at Marshall where he hauled in 12 catches for 186 yards and a score, flashing his speed when he was on the field. Horton was injured at times during his first year but is a deep-threat option that could make a bigger impact in year two.

WR Noah Massey

Information: Transferred from Angelo State - 2023 Stats: none Massey, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, started his career at Bowling Green and after three seasons enrolled at Angelo State. There Massey blossomed by catching 81 passes for 1,083 yards and 9 touchdowns over his two seasons at the Division II level. The Texas native had one season of eligibility remaining but did not record any statistics.

CB Ayden Garnes

Information: Transferred from Duquesne - 2024 Stats: none Garnes had 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack this past year for the Dukes and has two years of eligibility left in his career. He is a native of Philadelphia and the Mountaineers got a look at him in person this past year where he recorded 4 tackles and did not allow a completion in his coverage. The FCS transfer an official Dec. 8 to Morgantown after previously visiting Cincinnati and committed to the Mountaineers giving them a versatile piece in the secondary.

S Josh Minkins

Information: Transferred from Louisville - 2024 Stats: none Minkins recorded 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions during his time at Louisville where he was a seasoned power five option with over 1,100 snaps on the field. Minkins has versatility and starting experience including being in the starting lineup for all 13-games during the Cardinals 2022 season. The Louisville native has one season of eligibility left and was a target by the coaching staff from the jump. Committed to the program after an official visit during the Dec. 15 weekend.

WR Jaden Bray

Information: Transferred from Oklahoma State - 2024 Stats: none Bray spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, but will have two years of eligibility left after appearing in only 3 games during the 2022 season. Bray hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Cowboys and had his most productive year in 2023 with 30 catches for 382 yards and 2 scores. The Norman, Oklahoma native has shown big play potential during his career. West Virginia offered the day he entered the portal and was able to get him on campus for an official visit. Bray caught 4 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Mountaineers in 2023, but now will suit up for them.

CB TJ Crandall

Information: Transferred from Colorado State - 2024 Stats: none Crandall was one of the most highly in demand young cornerback targets that entered the transfer portal in December with a long list of schools in pursuit. That's because Crandall played in 10 games as a true freshman and recorded 19 tackles and an interception while grading out high in coverage. West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer and the Mountaineers were one of two schools to receive an official visit along with UCLA. In the end, the opportunity in Morgantown proved to be a major draw and Crandall committed to the Big 12 Conference program. Three years left.

OLB Ty French

Information: Transferred from Gardner-Webb - 2024 Stats: none French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field at Gardner-Webb. The Georgia native will have one year left and is expected to step into an immediate role as a pass rusher off the edge for the Mountaineers. Committed to West Virginia after an official visit.

LB Reid Carrico

Information: Transferred from Ohio State - 2024 Stats: none Carrico appeared in 21 games during his time with the Buckeyes but mostly saw action on special teams and as a reserve linebacker. The former four-star prospect finished with 5 tackles on defense and is going to step into more opportunities in Morgantown. Had a long list of interest despite playing only 173 snaps and will have two seasons left in his career. Carrico will compete for time at MIKE and WILL.

