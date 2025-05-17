Reviewing the WVU basketball recruiting class: 2020

How did the West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 recruiting class stack up?

Since WVSports.com has examined the previous recruiting classes in football, we now turn our attention to the hardwood and look at how the recruiting classes have fared. For the purpose of this report, we take a look at the 2020 recruiting class given the fact that the entirety of the class has left the program.

2020 class: (four recruits; one guard, one forward and two bigs) (one four star, two three stars, one unranked) (2 West Virginia, 1 Texas, 1 New Jersey)

Advertisement

Stats: 91 games, 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.4-percent, 29.9-three Johnson was a high scoring option from the junior college level but took some time to find his footing in college. He saved his best season for last as Johnson averaged 11.7 points per game more than double what he had done in his first two years. He was the only member of his recruiting class that stayed through his entire eligibility and stepped up into a lead role at the end of his college career.

Stats: 43 games, 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 33.6-percent, 31.9-three Cottrell dealt with a torn Achilles that derailed his true freshman season with the program and then struggled to find a real fit in his second year with the program. Cottrell did increase his production across the board in his second season but left after that year where he would transfer back to his native Las Vegas.

Stats: 12 games, 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 30-percent, 16.7-three Thweatt spent two seasons at West Virginia but really struggled to find his footing with the program appearing in only 12 games during that time. He was limited as a role player and the New Jersey native elected to enter his name into the transfer portal after those two years and has bounced around since then.

Stats: 20 games, 0.05 points, 0.95 rebounds, 0.05 assists, 25-percent, 0-three Ndiaye was always considered a project when the West Virginia Mountaineers first added him late in the process from Beckley Prep. Well, in his two years with the West Virginia basketball program that's exactly how it played out. Ndiaye appeared in only 20 games and simply didn't make much of an impact before exiting the program and transferring to South Carolina Upstate.