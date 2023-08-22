Examining all the movement for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in the transfer portal

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

Games: 41 Miller has plenty of experience in the secondary as the converted wide receiver found a home at cornerback for Kent State. Over his career, he has 115 tackles, 6 interceptions and 25 pass defended. All six of his interceptions have come the past two years for the South Carolina native. He has only one year remaining. Received power five offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, California, Duke and Wake Forest, among others but narrowed things down to a final three. Officially visited West Virginia, Wake Forest and Duke before committing to the Mountaineers. Brings immediate experience, speed and man coverage abilities to the cornerback room.

Games: 49 Carter had initially committed to Penn State but flipped his pledge to West Virginia prior to when he enrolled on campus. During his time in Raleigh, Carter hauled in 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing a total of 2,264 snaps over his four season with the Wolfpack. This past season Carter caught 25 passes for 406 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was limited to just 9 games due to injury. He will have one season of eligibility remaining and immediately becomes a key factor in the wide receiver room the Mountaineers given the turnover from last year.

Games: 32 Taylor played in over 30 games with 17 receptions for 159 yard and a touchdown. The Colorado native will have two years left in his career. West Virginia prioritized the big tight end and it led to an official visit to campus in mid-December. Committed to the Mountaineers over a number of other scholarship offers including Oklahoma State and Colorado. West Virginia wanted to find an experienced tight end that is going to be able to be effectively used in the passing game and Taylor should provide that.

Games: 40 The South Carolina native is coming off a monster season with Georgia Southern recording 101 tackles and an interception. A three-year starter at safety, Wilson has played over 2,500 snaps and has 241 tackles to show for it. He has appeared in 40 games over his career but still has two years left in Morgantown. Wilson committed to West Virginia after taking an official visit to the program and selected the Mountaineers over his other finalist Louisville. Wilson has the versatility to play all over the safety spots for the Mountaineers and the experience to see the field immediately.

Games: 19 Horton entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Marshall where he came off his most productive season to date with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. Drew plenty of interest in the portal due to his speed and ability to stretch the defense which led him to initially commit to Colorado. However, Horton took a secret visit to West Virginia and flipped his pledge to the Mountaineers. He will have two years left in his career and brings a speed element that was missing.

Games: 12 Cobb spent only one season at Buffalo after arriving from the junior college ranks but was highly productive as a slot cornerback. In that lone season with the Bulls, he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 7 passes defended. That drew offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Stanford and Houston, among others. The Georgia native took an official visit to West Virginia from Jan. 6-8 and saw enough to end his recruitment. Cobb is being slotted as a spear given his versatility on the defensive side of the ball and will have two years left.

Games: 49 Bishop spent one season at Minnesota where he recorded 29 tackles and a sack playing primarily inside cornerback. But before that he spent four seasons at Western Kentucky where he racked up 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions while being named first-team all-Conference USA in 2021. Has the versatility to play all over the secondary and became a priority for West Virginia after entering the transfer portal. The Mountaineers missed on Bishop the first time around when he committed to the Golden Gophers but didn't the second time. The Louisville native will have one year left and also can contribute in the return game.

Games: 25 Poke had 81 catches for 1,033 yards and 5 touchdowns over his time with the Kent State football program and the Georgia native is coming off a season where he hauled in 31 catches for 362 yards and a touchdown. He would have two years to play one left and appeared in 25 games over his career but only six last season. West Virginia has entered the picture with a scholarship offer for the one-time defensive back and he quickly scheduled an official visit. Also a productive returner that brings a lot of speed. He scheduled a quick official visit to West Virginia after the offer and committed shortly after giving the Mountaineers a versatile addition.

Games: 29 Hawkins started his career at Kentucky but played sparingly before transferring to Tennessee State. There he spent three seasons and rolled up a total of 92 career tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8 sacks during his career. He was named an all-American after the 2021 season and the Florida native has one year left. Hawkins took an official visit to West Virginia in January and is going to be counted on as a veteran presence for the Mountaineers up front this coming season on the defensive line.

Games: 18 Mulbah entered the transfer portal and West Virginia immediately got involved for the interior defensive lineman. He only played around 100 snaps on defense during his two seasons at Penn State resulting in 4 tackles, but is a high upside option that his best football could certainly be ahead of him. The Liberia native spent three years at Penn State and will have a much bigger opportunity to carve out a role in Morgantown.

Games: 18 Bradley spent two seasons at Abilene Christian where he was primarily a role player in his first year, but became a starter in the second. The Lubbock native recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks while earning first-team all-conference honors in the process. Entered the transfer portal and received a number of scholarship offers but an official visit to Morgantown helped to close the deal. Bradley will step into a role as a talented pass rusher for the Mountaineers with potential for growth. He has two years left in his career and should immediately work into the mix.

Games: 3 Durojaiye only played one season at Kentucky but was a key target for West Virginia the year prior on the recruiting trail. Once he entered into the transfer portal, he became a top target for the program and the Mountaineers were able to get him to campus on an official visit. Durojaiye is a true defensive end that played only 22 snaps in his lone year in Lexington but will now have four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Games: 27 Massey spent two years at Angelo State and is coming off a season where he hauled in 52 passes for 684 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Houston native stands 6-foot-4 and has one year of eligibility in his career remaining. He started his career at Bowling Green and is being targeted as a big slot for the football program given his size and abilities. Committed after an official visit to campus in mid-May.

Games: 38 Hayes committed to West Virginia after taking an official visit and will have two seasons left in his career. The talented specialist connected on 11-14 field goal attempts and had 47 touchbacks on 69 kickoff attempts this past season. Addresses a need for the Mountaineers as somebody that can handle both next season at the program looks to replace what was lost at both positions.

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

Games: 0 Page never appeared in a game for West Virginia after redshirting in his first season. He should draw some interest as an athletic tight end with four years left.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Games: 20 Prather entered the transfer portal after collecting 52 catches for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He is a major loss at the position considering he would have been the most experienced and talented returning option on the team. Prather will have two years left at his next stop at Maryland.

Games: 40 Jefferson spent four seasons with the West Virginia football program and recorded 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during that time. The Florida native arrived young in Morgantown and developed over his career to where he put together the best season in 2022 recording 31 tackles and 3 sacks. Committed to LSU and would have two years left if he chooses.

Games: 15 Woods earned all-Big 12 pre-season honors for his play during the 2021 season where he finished with 31 tackles and 2 interceptions. However, was injured in the opening game against Pittsburgh and was only able to play limited snaps across four games. Plans to use a final year of eligibility elsewhere and committed to SMU.

Games: 27 Carr spent three seasons at West Virginia but had his most productive this past year appearing in 12 games and recording 21 tackles 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He would have two years left at his next stop and is looking for a larger role. Committed to Indiana after taking an official visit there.

Games: 28 Alston dealt with injuries during his career but was productive at times for West Virginia along the defensive line. He had his best season in 2021 when he 36 tackles and 5 sacks but took a back seat this past year as Sean Martin was elevated to the starting role. Will have one year left at Colorado where he committed.

Games: 31 Mathis spent four seasons at West Virginia and made 11 total starts during that time as a piece in the backfield. The Orlando native put together his best season to date in his final year in Morgantown with 562 yards and 5 touchdowns. Mathis was expected to return as a veteran in the backfield but elected to enter his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years left following spring practice. Mathis still has two years remaining at his next stop and committed to Houston.

Games: 32 O'Laughlin spent five seasons with the West Virginia football program and completely transformed his body into a tight end during that time. He dealt with three separate season-ending injuries that put a dent into his overall production. A solid pass catcher and blocker, O'Laughlin caught 37 passes for 292 yards and a score during his time on the field and will have one season left at his next stop at Houston.

Games: 33 Smith was the first recruit for West Virginia under head coach Neal Brown and appeared in every game during his time on campus. Collected 42 catches for 457 yards and 2 touchdowns over his career primarily as a role player for the Mountaineers. Will have two years remaining in his college career at Liberty.

Games: 1 Shelton arrived at West Virginia from the junior college level but appeared in only one game during his time in Morgantown. Elected to enter the transfer portal with three years remaining in his career and the Texas native is a versatile defensive back. Committed to Texas State for the next stop in his career.

Games: 8 White saw action in two seasons at West Virginia mostly as a backup but did earn his way into the starting lineup early into the 2022 season. However, an injury forced him out of the lineup and he did not reclaim that role. Should have three years at his next stop in his college career which is Liberty.

Games: 8 Coleman saw limited time during his two years in Morgantown mostly used as a reserve safety and on special teams. The Alabama native will have three years left at his next stop and entered the transfer portal looking for an increase in his role. Committed to Texas State to finish out his career.

Games: 3 Bin-Wahad appeared in three games during his brief time at West Virginia seeing only 31 snaps between time at safety and cornerback. Left the team at the end of the season and announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal where he will have four seasons left at his next stop which will be Connecticut.

Games: 10 Daniels earned the starting role after transferring over from Georgia in the off-season and started the year performing well. But then hit a wall and was eventually replaced by Garrett Greene over the final two games. Finished his lone season at West Virginia throwing for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Will have two seasons left in his long-winding college career which has included three different stops. Committed to Rice where he will close his career.

Games: 1 Mayo was a highly regarded prospect on the recruiting trail but needed time to develop once he arrived in Morgantown. Only appeared in one game during his time with the program and elected to enter the transfer portal with three seasons remaining. Committed to Eastern Michigan following an official visit.

Games: 3 Crowder only served as a backup quarterback during his time at West Virginia appearing in only three games and completing 8-8 passes for 85 yards and a score. Will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring to Troy.

Games: 8 McLeod appeared in eight games as a true freshman and was successful with 22 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In the off-season McLeod was involved in a stabbing incident and never returned to the team. After missing all of fall camp, McLeod entered his name into the transfer portal in September with little to zero chance to return to Morgantown. He would have three years left and ended up at Lackawanna.

Games: 1 Burton spent one season at West Virginia and appeared in only one game. As long pass rusher that needed to fill out, Burton redshirted in his first year and now will be looking for a new home. A German born prospect, Burton will have four years remaining after he committed to Southern Utah.

Games: 0 Woodby didn't see action during his brief career at West Virginia and has entered the transfer portal and will have four years left at his next stop. Could play safety or cornerback in the secondary. Signed with Morgan State.

