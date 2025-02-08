West Virginia vs. Utah Computer Predictions

West Virginia and Utah are set to face off on Saturday as the Mountaineers look to get their first-ever win over the Utes.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index (BPI) gives West Virginia a 71.3 percent chance of winning, with the expected point differential at 5.7 in favor of the Mountaineers. WVU is ranked 49th in the current BPI rankings, while Utah is ranked 61st.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives the Mountaineers an 83 percent chance to win on Saturday. WVU is projected to win by 9.3 points, with the projected final score set at 71-62. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 34 in the T-Rank Rankings, while Utah is ranked 82nd.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 79 percent chance of winning on Saturday, with the projected final score at 72-63. The Mountaineers are ranked 47th in the latest KenPom rankings, while Utah is ranked 87th.

Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN+.




