West Virginia football transfer review

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will welcome a number of talented transfers into the fold and WVSports.com looks at each of those. What are the opportunities for each this coming season and how do they fit into the picture with the football program? We examine each.

Career snaps: 662 Scruggs has more snaps than what is listed but some of that was collected at the junior college and lower levels of college football. The talented nickel back played well in his lone season at South Alabama where he started nine games and was a key contributor for the Jaguars. He finished the year with 70 tackles and an interception and graded out as the highest player on defense with a minimum of 100 snaps at 81.1 according to Pro Football Focus. Scruggs was at 80.9 in coverage and allowed just 28 of 46 passes to be completed for 387 yards. Scruggs was one of the top cornerback transfers available and will almost assuredly step into a major role on the defense.

Career snaps: 823 Singleton played at Akron as a freshman before transferring to Hutchinson C.C. where he led the team with 31 catches and 7 touchdowns. He then moved onto Eastern Michigan where he saw 697 snaps this past season with 432 of those in pass catching situations and 258 in run blocking. He was targeted a total of 98 times on the season and hauled in 66.3-percent of those opportunities for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Singleton played primarily in the slot and with the departures at wide receiver is going to have every opportunity to showcase his speed. He has one year remaining but that could be two if the junior college rule is challenged.

Career snaps: 1,116 Young Bear started his final 14 games at Tulsa at left guard where he graded out as the second best lineman on the team this past season at 63.3 across 874 snaps. Young Bear has experience at tackle earlier in his career, but has made his work at left guard. Young Bear graded out well in pass protection, while run blocking wasn't his strong suit this past year. The transfer offensive lineman will step into a situation where he is automatically one of the most experienced on the roster and should be a good bet to be in line for a starting position this coming season.

Career snaps: 176 Bowie has more snaps than what is listed but that is just at the FBS level after he spent three years at Concord. While there, Bowie put together a monster 2022 campaign with 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The Martinsburg native then moved onto Jacksonville State where he appeared in 17 games over the past two seasons including all 14 this past year. He finished the 2024 season with 13 catches for 209 yards and brings an element of speed to the wide receiver room. Bowie has two years left and figures to be a part of the rotation at the wide receiver spot for the Mountaineers.

Career snaps: 614 Barrick spent three years at Jacksonville State where he served primarily as a blocking tight end with 428 of his career snaps in that department. Barrick did catch 9 passes for 102 yards in his career, with the bulk of that production coming this past season with 6 grabs for 70 yards. The former Martinsburg product is an experienced option that has already played for Rich Rodriguez. He is going to have an opportunity to make his mark from the jump in what will likely be a blocking concentrated role.

Career snaps: 248 Henderson has spent time at two different schools with two years at both Fresno State and Texas A&M. He has appeared in just 10 games during that time but has shown flashes when given opportunities especially during the 2023 season with the Aggies where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores. Henderson is a dual-threat option that will compete in the quarterback room and brings experience.

Career snaps: 622 Traugh played only 10 snaps in his first season at Youngstown State where he hauled in a pair of passes for 69 yards across two games. But those totals jumped significantly in his second season as he played 612 snaps across 12 games and caught 36 passes for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns. Traugh earned FCS freshman all-American honors and elected to enter the transfer portal which brought the Parkersburg native back to West Virginia. Traugh has three years of eligibility remaining and will be able to compete in a wide receiver room that sustained quite a bit of turnover from the 2024 season. The multiple years of eligibility open the door to make an impact down the line but Traugh will have chances to carve out a role early on in his career.

Turner spent three years at the DII level at Catawba College where he put together an impressive stat line of for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns. Turner is coming off a standout season where he accounted for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a total of 7.0 per carry and earned all-American honors. Turner has one year of eligibility remaining and brings immediate experience to the running back room where he will be able to compete for time in the backfield. Turner should be an immediate factor given both his experience and eligibility clock.

Career snaps: 2 Woods only spent one season at North Carolina after enrolling early as a former four-star prospect. He saw limited snaps in his first season but has plenty of potential after a senior season in high school where he recorded 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles and earned a long list of offers. Woods has a lot of potential and enters a linebacker room that has plenty of opportunities available for him to make his mark in Morgantown early. There is the added benefit that he has multiple years of eligibility still remaining to develop.

Career snaps: 646 Vaughn spent two seasons at Jacksonville State where he initially made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver appearing in just three games but did not catch a pass. Things took a massive turn in his redshirt freshman season where he led the Gamecocks in receiving with 49 catches for 804 yards and 5 touchdowns as he emerged as the top pass catching option on the team. Vaughn averaged almost 17 yards per catch and displayed the ability to reel in not only contested balls with 9 grabs in 13 attempts, but elusiveness with 17 forced missed tackles. West Virginia has voids to fill in the wide receiver room and his experience coupled with the fact that he is an ascending player makes him a good fit to help do that. Even more advantageous is the fact that the Georgia native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Career snaps: 105 Head spent only one season at Tulane before he elected to enter the transfer portal after a promising freshman season where he made 4-5 field goal attempts with a long of 38, while he also handled the role of kickoffs for the Green Wave. In that department, Head had 77 attempts for a total of 4,873 yards with 50 touchbacks. That aspect will be critical as Head can be utilized in a variety of ways in Morgantown and with an opening at both positions he should be able to step in and compete immediately.

Career snaps: 277 A former walk-on, Pascuzzi was primarily a blocking tight end during his time at Iowa where he 216 of his total snaps in that department. An experienced option, Pascuzzi gives the Mountaineers another capable blocker that can step in and contribute immediately in that department. Over his career, Pascuzzi has only 2 catches for 40 yards but his role as a blocker is one that will get him on the field in his final year.

Career snaps: 2,067 Walker spent five seasons at UT Chattanooga where he was highly productive on the field with 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions. A versatile safety that has spent time at free safety, in the box and in the slot, Walker plays well in space and is an experienced option that should be able to come in and immediately challenge for a large role in the West Virginia secondary. With only one year remaining you can expect Walker to fit into the mix from the jump.

Career snaps: 1,941 Perry was a freshman all-American in his first season and remained productive throughout his entire three seasons on the field for the Gamecocks. During that time, the safety collected a total of 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions across 36 total games. The Georgia native already has experience both playing for Rodriguez and under defensive coordinator Zac Alley and will come to Morgantown with the expectation of stepping into an immediate role. Perry has one season left and should be used as an effective box safety.

Career snaps: 1,046 Carter spent four seasons with the Gamecocks although he redshirted in his first year without seeing the field. Over the past three seasons, the Alabama native has appeared in 35 total games and recorded 89 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception. Carter also has experience in the defensive scheme and fills a need for West Virginia as a veteran cornerback that has an understanding of what will be asked of him. With only one season remaining he is going to be called upon to contribute immediately.

Career snaps: 1,135 Coats spent two seasons at Nevada where he recorded 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception in his first season before breaking out in a major way. Coats was named a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024 and recorded 41 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions while posting elite coverage grades. Coats was targeted 55 times but gave up only 25 catches for 328 yards. On top of that, he recorded a total of 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups while permitting just two touchdowns. The year prior, Coats gave up just 11 catches on 24 targets for 84 yards while recording 4 pass breakups and an interception without allowing a touchdown. The Mississippi native did not play high school football and spent time at East Central C.C. prior to playing for the Wolfpack. Over the course of his time at the FBS level, Coats has played almost exclusively at outside cornerback and immediately becomes a key piece to the West Virginia defense. Coats will have one year left and figures to make an instant impact in the Mountaineers cornerback room.

Career snaps: 1,060 Golden-Nelson started his career at Memphis where he appeared in four games over two seasons but things took off once he transferred to Akron. With the Zips, Golden-Nelson appeared in 29 games over three seasons and notched 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and a pair of interceptions. The Tennessee native started a total of 12 games during that time and had 33 tackles and 7 passes defended in 2024. Golden-Nelson has spent a total of 953 of his career snaps at cornerback and will likely slide in there with the opportunity to compete for time given all the turnover that's occurred there. With one season remaining, Golden-Nelson is another veteran addition in the secondary.

Career snaps: 84 Makane'ole started his career on the offensive line at LSU where he spent three seasons prior to moving to the defensive line this past year. The Florida native also spent time on special teams and is an experienced lineman that could potentially play on either side of the ball. Given his size and experience, Makane'ole is going to have a chance to make a dent from the jump with his final season in college.

Career snaps: 740 Edwards spent two seasons at Northern Iowa after one year at Texas San Antonio. In his two seasons with the Panthers, Edwards he rushed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included this past season where Edwards rushed for 1,022 yards and 6 scores while catching 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The experienced running back also spent time at two different junior colleges in his career and is a big, physical option that has proven the ability to break tackles and pick up yards after contact. Out of his 1,557 yards at Northern Iowa a total of 1,233 of that came after contact for an average of 4.39 yards after contact per attempt. But he also was elusive forcing a total of 71 forced missed tackle across 267 carries. Edwards has one year left and is going to be an immediate factor in the backfield for West Virginia.

Career snaps: 279 Harrington only spent one year at Washington where he saw limited snaps on defense and appeared in just eight total games. Before that he spent three years at Oklahoma, one where he redshirted, and appeared in 15 total games where he recorded 29 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The North Carolina native was the starter at the Cheetah position in 2023 for the first two games prior to a season ending injury. He started his career at Bakersfield College where Harrington was one of the top junior college safeties in his class and notched 97 tackles and 7 interceptions. With only one year remaining in his career, Harrington is going to be asked to step in and contribute immediately for the Mountaineers as a big box safety.

Career snaps: 1,731 Wilson spent five seasons with the Rams where he 234 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions during that time. The Colorado native started 25 games the past two seasons and recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 2023 and 98 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions this past season. Wilson entered the transfer portal Jan. 8 and quickly made the decision to commit. He immediately becomes the most experienced linebacker on the West Virginia roster and should become a factor from the jump at the position. Will look to maximize his opportunities in his final season of eligibility.

Career snaps: 0 Martin spent only one season at North Carolina State where he did not see the field. The in-state native strongly considered West Virginia during his initial recruitment and ended up with the Wolfpack. Now, after a year the Huntington product has returned back to the Mountain State and will have every chance to make an impact with an open depth chart on the offensive line. The good news is that he has all four years remaining.

Career snaps: N/A Davis spent three seasons with the Panther on the field where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position. Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter. The Virginia native is a versatile option that could slide around to multiple spots and stuffed the stat sheet when he was with Virginia Union. Davis is going to be called upon to fill a role where he can play multiple safety spots and will have a pathway to make an impact from the jump in his lone year with the Mountaineers.

Career snaps: 1,256 Siders spent four seasons at Wyoming and started 26 of 33 games after redshirting in his first campaign. The Colorado native was productive in his three seasons on the field recording 91 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. That included the 2022 campaign where he had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Siders is an experienced defensive end that has had success in his career and will step into a situation where he can compete immediately for time up front. He will look to make a splash in his final season of eligibility with the Mountaineers.

Career snaps: 643 Crawford has five seasons of college experience under his belt starting at Charlotte and then the past four at Arkansas. During his career Crawford has appeared in 39 career games and started a total of 9 during that time. He saw his most snaps in 2023 when Crawford played 331 and graded out well in pass protection. Primarily slotted at right tackle during his time on the offensive line, Crawford gives the Mountaineers a massive option there with experience under his belt and a four-star pedigree out of high school. West Virginia was able to flip his commitment from UCLA and he should be in the mix for snaps from the jump along the reconfigured offensive line with one year left.

Career snaps: 313 Brown spent only one season at Charlotte where he started four games and threw for 563 yards with 3 touchdowns and six interceptions. Prior to that Brown spent two years at Florida where he redshirted in his first before completing 19-28 passes for 192 yards. The Oklahoma native has shown a dual threat ability in his career and enters a wide open quarterback room and will have the opportunity to compete. In terms of snaps played in 2024, Brown would be at the top of the list in the room.

Career snaps: 1,550 Chambers only spent one season at Appalachian State but was productive starting 9 of the 11 games that he appeared and recording of 38 tackles, 2 passes defended and an interception. Prior to that he was at North Carolina Central for two seasons where he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble in 2023 and was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII. He also saw time as a true freshman with six starts and 27 tackles and 7 pass breakups. Another veteran defensive back, Chambers will compete for time in a rebuilt secondary for the Mountaineers and will look to move up the depth chart in his final season of eligibility with the football program.

Career snaps: 1,369 Robinson was one of the premier pass rushing options available in the transfer portal off the edge and gives the Mountaineers an immediate impact option. He is coming off an impressive season where he earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-league after filling the statistical sheet with 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. It was his first full year as a starter but appeared in 30 games prior to that over his four years where he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble with only one start during that time. Robinson is going to be asked to step in and contribute immediately for the Mountaineers and was impressed with the plan the coaches had for him. With only one year remaining in his career, the edge rusher will look to showcase his abilities in the Big 12.

Career snaps: 1,010 Reed was one of the top targets available in the transfer market at his position after appearing in 25 games and starting 19 of those over the last two seasons. The Princeton transfer drew a long list of opportunities after he elected to enter the database but took official visits to West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Arizona prior to selecting the Mountaineers. Reed is a prospect that is going to challenge immediately for the Mountaineers at offensive tackle and brings a different skill set and experience at the position that most of what is already on the roster. The Washington native was recruited to step in immediately in his final year.