West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Defense
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
This is a recap of the season long numbers on defense at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Eddie Vesterinen
|
476
|
12
|
Sean Martin
|
471
|
12
|
Mike Lockhart
|
409
|
12
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
223
|
12
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
216
|
12
|
Jalen Thornton
|
181
|
12
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
141
|
12
|
Asani Redwood
|
120
|
10
|
Hammond Russell
|
94
|
11
|
Corey McIntyre
|
21
|
3
|
Zeiqui Lawton
|
4
|
1
|
DJ Cotton
|
2
|
1
|
Harry Hilvert
|
2
|
1
|
Derek Berlitz
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Lee Kpogba
|
705
|
12
|
Jared Bartlett
|
528
|
12
|
Marcis Floyd
|
427
|
10
|
Ben Cutter
|
426
|
10
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
302
|
11
|
Hershey McLaurin
|
302
|
11
|
Tray Lathan
|
264
|
5
|
Lance Dixon*
|
182
|
6
|
Caden Biser
|
96
|
6
|
Taurus Simmons
|
41
|
5
|
Jairo Faverus
|
40
|
4
|
Tirek Austin-Cave
|
22
|
2
|
James Heard
|
2
|
2
|
Oryend Fisher
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Anthony Wilson
|
715
|
12
|
Aubrey Burks
|
635
|
11
|
Keyshawn Cobb
|
75
|
2
|
Raleigh Collins
|
59
|
6
|
Avery Wilcox
|
25
|
3
|
Christion Stokes*
|
15
|
3
|
Josiah Jackson
|
11
|
2
|
Aden Nelson
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Beanie Bishop
|
765
|
12
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
670
|
12
|
Jacolby Spells
|
123
|
8
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
63
|
3
|
Montre Miller
|
12
|
1
|
Jordan Jackson
|
3
|
1
----------
