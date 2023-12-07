Advertisement
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Defense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus.

This is a recap of the season long numbers on defense at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.

Defensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Eddie Vesterinen

476

12

Sean Martin

471

12

Mike Lockhart

409

12

Tomiwa Durojaiye

223

12

Fatorma Mulbah

216

12

Jalen Thornton

181

12

Davoan Hawkins

141

12

Asani Redwood

120

10

Hammond Russell

94

11

Corey McIntyre

21

3

Zeiqui Lawton

4

1

DJ Cotton

2

1

Harry Hilvert

2

1

Derek Berlitz

2

1
Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Lee Kpogba

705

12

Jared Bartlett

528

12

Marcis Floyd

427

10

Ben Cutter

426

10

Tyrin Bradley

302

11

Hershey McLaurin

302

11

Tray Lathan

264

5

Lance Dixon*

182

6

Caden Biser

96

6

Taurus Simmons

41

5

Jairo Faverus

40

4

Tirek Austin-Cave

22

2

James Heard

2

2

Oryend Fisher

2

1
*=Left the team.

Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson

715

12

Aubrey Burks

635

11

Keyshawn Cobb

75

2

Raleigh Collins

59

6

Avery Wilcox

25

3

Christion Stokes*

15

3

Josiah Jackson

11

2

Aden Nelson

3

1
*=Left the team.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Beanie Bishop

765

12

Malachi Ruffin

670

12

Jacolby Spells

123

8

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

63

3

Montre Miller

12

1

Jordan Jackson

3

1

