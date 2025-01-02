Who has West Virginia gained in the transfer portal?

The transfer portal can giveth and taketh. West Virginia has certainly experienced both sides of the coin and today we look at the ten most best players that have joined the program through the transfer portal.

Bishop spent one season at Minnesota where he recorded 29 tackles and a sack playing primarily inside cornerback. But before that he spent four seasons at Western Kentucky where he racked up 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions while being named first-team all-Conference USA in 2021. Has the versatility to play all over the secondary and became a priority for West Virginia after entering the transfer portal. The Mountaineers missed on Bishop the first time around when he committed to the Golden Gophers but didn't the second time. Bishop would put together one of the best individual seasons in school history at cornerback earning Consensus all-American honors with 59 tackles, 24 passes defended and 4 interceptions. One of the true hits on this last despite being there for just a year.

Nester, an in-state native that started 17 games over two seasons for Virginia Tech, inserted his name into the transfer portal and West Virginia immediately became one of the places that was pegged as a landing spot. After a few days, the news was official and Nester was on board. Spent three seasons with the Mountaineers where he started at both guard and tackle. The Spring Valley product was a key cog up front.

Fields came onto the market late in the summer after electing to leave Arizona and West Virginia was able to secure his pledge. While Fields was only in Morgantown for one season there is a strong argument to be made that he is in the top two of all transfer adds since the introduction of the portal. Fields started all nine games he played in 2020 and finished with 88 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Jackson spent only one season at West Virginia after productive career at Troy but made it count. The defensive lineman recorded 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks along with a fumble recovery. He was the most productive of all the transfers into the program over the 2024 off-season.

Taylor played in over 30 games with 17 receptions for 159 yard and a touchdown. The Colorado native will have two years left in his career. West Virginia prioritized the big tight end and it led to an official visit to campus in mid-December. Had an immediate impact in the tight end room where he finished with over 400 yards receiving and led the Mountaineers in receptions during the regular season. In his second season, Taylor had 39 catches for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Campbell arrived at Florida State with high expectations but a rash of injuries kept him from ever realizing that potential. Outside of his first season where he was primarily used on special teams in 11 games, Campbell saw only 11 more games over the next three years with a redshirt year sandwiched in-between. A 6-foot-4, wide receiver that has the speed to get behind a defense, Campbell put his name in the portal and at first appeared destined for Penn State before changing course and ending up at West Virginia. Made the most of his final year as a dynamic outside option that was the primary deep threat for the Mountaineers putting together his best season of his career in 2019 with 19 catches, 469 yards, 7 touchdowns before bypassing a waiver and heading onto professional opportunities.

Addae enrolled at West Virginia after spending three seasons at New Hampshire as a productive option in the secondary. The cousin of former assistant Jahmile Addae, the talented defensive back had to sit out all of 2019 to fulfill transfer rules. Was able to get on the field in 2020 and had a major impact with a true breakout season. Elected to return for a sixth year due to NCAA rule changes and was productive yet again. Finished his two year career with 139 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 passes defended.

Hayes committed to West Virginia after taking an official visit and filled a need. The talented specialist connected on 11-14 field goal attempts and had 47 touchbacks on 69 kickoff attempts in his final year with the Panthers. He was even better for the Mountaineers hitting 14-17 field goals, averaged 61.5 on kickoffs with 19 touchbacks while bringing stability to the position. He followed that up making 12-13 field goals and all of his extra points while handling kickoffs.

Cox started 24 games for the Bison but made the move to Morgantown to showcase what he could do at the highest level. Was moved from spear to WILL linebacker and then back and played his best football down the stretch run of the season. Became one of the most reliable defenders on the entire team with 62 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 pass breakups before heading off for the draft process.



Wilson came into the West Virginia football program off a 101-tackle season for Georgia Southern and made the most of his opportunities in his first year with the program. During the 2023 season, Wilson recorded 80 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1 interception and the South Carolina native still has another year to add to those totals. He was a physical presence in the backend and finished his second year with 95 tackles, 2 interceptions and one returned for a score.