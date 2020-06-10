News More News
Coach Talk: West Virginia OL commit Rimac does it all

Rimac gives the West Virginia Mountaineers football program a versatile lineman.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Brunswick (Oh.) head coach Mark Pinzone has a nickname for his star offensive tackle Tomas Rimac.

“I call him Clark Kent. Because he’s a mild-mannered, nice and polite hard-working guy off the field but when he gets on it, he just turns into a monster,” he said.

Pinzone has known Rimac (pronounced ree-mac) since his freshman season when he returned to Brunswick as the head coach. Even then he was able to see that he simply looked different.

