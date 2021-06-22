Hamilton Head Coach Mike Zdebski doesn’t mince words when discussing his quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

“I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” he said. “I think West Virginia got a great kid that’s an extremely hard worker, extremely intelligent and is a great leader.”

Zdebski, who inherited the Rivals.com four-star signal caller last season after he moved from Colorado, knew that he had something special just by watching the film but didn’t get the full picture until he arrived to join the team.