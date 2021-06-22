Coach: West Virginia QB commit Marchiol 'one of the best'
Hamilton Head Coach Mike Zdebski doesn’t mince words when discussing his quarterback Nicco Marchiol.
“I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” he said. “I think West Virginia got a great kid that’s an extremely hard worker, extremely intelligent and is a great leader.”
Zdebski, who inherited the Rivals.com four-star signal caller last season after he moved from Colorado, knew that he had something special just by watching the film but didn’t get the full picture until he arrived to join the team.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news