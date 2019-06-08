West Virginia took another step toward addressing its 2019 roster with the addition of Fresno City College (Ca.) versatile forward Ethan Richardson.

Richardson, 6-foot-10, 245-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown during the final weekend of May and saw enough to make a call on his future.

The junior college prospect started 21 of 32 games last season while scoring 16.3 points per contest and shooting 63.8-percent from the field. He also averaged 7.4 rebounds per game.