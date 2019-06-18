West Virginia traveled across the Atlantic for its most recent commitment landing a pledge from Filton (England) cornerback Jairo Faverus.

Faverus, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, chose West Virginia over offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Temple. The athletic cornerback prospect was one of the standouts of the Mountaineers June 14 camp for his coverage ability and earned a scholarship offer for his efforts.

A native of England, Faverus has earned all of his offers this month after making stops at a number of camps to showcase what he brings to the table in front of college coaches.