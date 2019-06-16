West Virginia was in need of pass rushers in the 2020 recruiting class and the program has found another in St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr.

Carr, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, committed to West Virginia following an official visit to Morgantown on the heels of an unofficial trip to Kansas State earlier in the week. Those two programs were considered the favorites for the defensive end or outside linebacker and ultimately the Mountaineers won out.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect held other scholarship offers from Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland and Syracuse but ultimately decided on the Mountaineers following his time on campus.