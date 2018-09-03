West Virginia missed on Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive lineman Parker Moorer the first time around in his recruitment but they weren’t going to miss on a second chance.

Moorer, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, originally committed to Maryland over fellow finalist West Virginia during the spring but elected to back off that pledge in August and the Mountaineers were there to pick up the pieces by securing his pledge a few weeks later.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect first visited campus during the spring and then again returned on a surprise visit for the Showtime Camp in late July even while still committed to the Terrapins. Momentum had swung in the direction of the Mountaineers even before he backed off his original commitment.