Garrett Greene ready for a position change as he tries to make NFL roster

Former West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is trying to make his way onto an NFL roster this summer but he will be doing so as not as a quarterback, but as a wide receiver.

This comes not as much of a surprise, as Greene, a dual-threat QB for the Mountaineers, brings speed with a smaller frame to the professional ranks.

"It's hard to make the NFL as a 5-foot-10 quarterback," Greene told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Greene passed for 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also throwing 12 interceptions. On the ground, Greene had 751 yards and six scores this past season, while in his career a WVU, he surpassed 2,000 yards on the ground while he ran for 28 touchdowns.

Greene's transition to being a wide receiver is not a completely new position for him. He played receiver in special packages at times at WVU, catching four total passes for 32 yards. He also said he played receiver in middle school and high school.

"When I started playing football in middle school, high school, I also played receiver and am pretty comfortable with doing that. I just thought it was my best way to make an impact on an NFL roster," Green said.

Greene's competitive nature is no secret to Mountaineer fans as it was on full display each of the past two seasons. While sometimes it would hurt him as he tried to force throws where they didn't need to go, there was never a doubt that he would do anything to help the team win, the same mindset he seems to be carrying into the NFL.

"I really think growing up my dream was just to be a professional athlete — in what capacity I didn't know," Greene said.

Greene will now try to become that professional athlete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing with them as an undrafted free agent, hoping to turn some heads catching passes rather than being the one throwing the passes.