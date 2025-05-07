West Virginia adds commitment from North Carolina tight end transfer Ward

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another key transfer commitment from North Carolina tight end transfer Ryan Ward.
Ward, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 25 and quickly took an official visit to Morgantown May 2 in order to see the football program.
That trip proved to be enough to secure a commitment from the tight end prospect after taking another official visit to first see Virginia then weighing the two programs.
The New Jersey native spent only one full season with the Tar Heels after enrolling in January 2024 and appeared in nine games where he saw eight snaps at tight end and was used on special teams.
The former three-star prospect was a highly productive tight end at Rutherford High School where he posted 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns on offense.
Ward has three seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Ward becomes the second tight end addition for West Virginia since the spring transfer portal window opened joining Northern Illinois tight end Grayson Barnes.
WVSports.com will have more with Ward in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe