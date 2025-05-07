West Virginia adds commitment from North Carolina tight end transfer Ward

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another key transfer commitment from North Carolina tight end transfer Ryan Ward. Ward, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 25 and quickly took an official visit to Morgantown May 2 in order to see the football program. That trip proved to be enough to secure a commitment from the tight end prospect after taking another official visit to first see Virginia then weighing the two programs.

