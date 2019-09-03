The West Virginia basketball program has done it again with the addition of Wildwood Catholic (N.J.) forward Taj Thweatt to the 2020 recruiting class.

Thweatt, 6-foot-7, 195-pounds, selected West Virginia over three other finalists including Florida, Penn State and Temple. The Mountaineers only just offered in early August but the coaches had actually been recruiting him for several months prior to that after seeing him during the live period.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown over the past few days and was able to get an in-depth look at the program as well as how the coaches felt him fitting into it. Along with head coach Bob Huggins, Thweatt built a connection with assistant Larry Harrison.