Commitment 101: Zach Frazier
Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior lineman Zach Frazier has ended his recruitment and committed to West Virginia.
Frazier, 6-foot-2, 277-pounds, bypassed offers from Stanford, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest and Marshall to take up the scholarship from the school that extended one to him first in the Mountaineers. The old coaching staff made the offer last summer following an impressive camp performance, but the new group has remained in contact and was able to get him on campus multiple times as well.
Initially targeted as a defensive lineman in the interior of the Mountaineers scheme in the 3-3-5, Frazier will slot as an offensive center or guard for the new regime.
