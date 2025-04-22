Committed 2026 edge Dane Bathurst adds West Virginia to offer list

Bathurst, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a telephone conversation with assistant bandits coach Jake Casteel.

Tampa (Fla.) Plant 2026 edge Dane Bathurst has been committed to Duke since mid-February, but other programs are still looking to get involved in his recruitment, including West Virginia.

“I am still committed to Duke but open to exploring opportunities,” he said.

Casteel has made it clear that he has been impressed with this playing style and believes that Bathurst would be a natural fit for what the Mountaineers want on defense.

“They say I play violent and aggressive but also have good hand moves as a junior,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Bathurst as either a bandit or star and likes not only his physical nature on the field but how he can drop into coverage and get after the quarterback when blitzing.

“They think I can be a big difference maker for the team,” he said.

Bathurst is still working on schools he could potentially visit with his head coach Hank Brown as he handles that part of his recruitment so he can focus simply on the football aspect.