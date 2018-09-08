SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Make no mistake about it, all four of the West Virginia running backs are going to play.

The coaching staff has stressed that since the beginning of fall camp and that was evident in the season opener when each got their turn to work out of the backfield.

But there’s still something to say about which one is the first on the field and that distinction was junior Martell Pettaway’s to open the year. A choice that might have surprised some.

It’s been a strange ride for the third-year player after initially planning to redshirt as a freshman but being pressed into action in the 11th game of the season against Iowa State due to injury. He responded in that game with 181 yards on 30 carries and a score in the convincing win over the Cyclones.

But over the next two weeks his carry total would shrink. It was much of the same in his second year, as Pettaway saw only 43 carries on the year and never more than seven in a single game.

But he never complained. No, he just kept working and trusting the system.

That work was rewarded this past week when it was Pettaway that got the call to start against Tennessee and by the end of the game he had also received the most carries with nine.

“He deserved it. The kid had an unbelievable summer. He’s worked tremendously hard, and he’s motivated. He’s a selfless guy; he doesn’t care if he gets the ball or not,” coordinator Jake Spavital said.

That last part is especially true as Pettaway has bought into the message from the coaches and understands that his role might be shared with others in the best interest of the team. Even if it means he could see a decrease in workload, the Michigan product has never diverged from the plan.

Stay course and understand where you fit as a cog in the machine.

“We have four guys that are going to play running back and we all bring something to the table. If you’re bought in you don’t really think about stuff like that,” he said.

That was evident in the opener as while he finished with a team high in yards with 56, he still had to make the most of the nine opportunities he was given.

A hard-runner, Pettaway put together the most impressive play on the ground of the day by taking a delayed draw for 22-yards and bulldozing opponents along the way.

“I was just ready to play. It was nothing crazy,” he said.

Still there is a certain level of pride for emerging as the top back, at least for one game, after a summer full of competition between the top four options. But for the coaches it was an easy decision when you look at the entire package with his rushing to his blocking and pass-catching improvements.

“He has the ability to hit that home run shot now. He’s turned into a great, all around back just from the work he put in. With how consistent he was, he deserved to go out with the first group,” Spavital said.

The depth isn’t necessarily a bad thing either as Pettaway admitted to feeling fresher the day after compared to his bell-cow workload during his freshman year. That could bode well for the entire offense regardless which back continues to take the field first.

For Pettaway, he would be glad to reprise the role but even if he didn’t he understands that he has a role on this football team regardless. It’s something he’s fully embraced.

And now perhaps there won’t be a lot of surprises when you hear about Pettaway because no matter how the carries are divided up, the junior is sure to be right at the center.