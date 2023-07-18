News More News
ago basketball Edit

Contracts details for three new West Virginia basketball assistant coaches

WVSports.com Staff
WVSports.com

WVSports.com has obtained the contract details for West Virginia's three new basketball assistants.

Alex Ruoff - April 30, 2024

Base Pay: $130,000

Also includes incentives such as $10,883 for conference regular season and/or tournament title, $5416 for NCAA First Round appearance, $8,125 NCAA Regional Round appearance, $10,883 Elite Eight appearance, $16,250 NCAA Final Four, $18,958 NCAA Semifinal win and $21,667 NCAA title.

Da'Sean Butler - April 30, 2024

Base Pay: $130,000

Also includes incentives such as $10,883 for conference regular season and/or tournament title, $5416 for NCAA First Round appearance, $8,125 NCAA Regional Round appearance, $10,883 Elite Eight appearance, $16,250 NCAA Final Four, $18,958 NCAA Semifinal win and $21,667 NCAA title.

Jordan McCabe - April 30, 2024

Base Pay: $130,000

Also includes incentives such as $10,883 for conference regular season and/or tournament title, $5416 for NCAA First Round appearance, $8,125 NCAA Regional Round appearance, $10,883 Elite Eight appearance, $16,250 NCAA Final Four, $18,958 NCAA Semifinal win and $21,667 NCAA title.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}