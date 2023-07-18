Contracts details for three new West Virginia basketball assistant coaches
WVSports.com has obtained the contract details for West Virginia's three new basketball assistants.
Alex Ruoff - April 30, 2024
Base Pay: $130,000
Also includes incentives such as $10,883 for conference regular season and/or tournament title, $5416 for NCAA First Round appearance, $8,125 NCAA Regional Round appearance, $10,883 Elite Eight appearance, $16,250 NCAA Final Four, $18,958 NCAA Semifinal win and $21,667 NCAA title.
Da'Sean Butler - April 30, 2024
Base Pay: $130,000
Jordan McCabe - April 30, 2024
Base Pay: $130,000
