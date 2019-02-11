1—Signing day came with no surprises but was still a success. I understand that fans want it, even crave it but the fact that there were no surprises on national signing day doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a positive for the West Virginia football program. There was always the hope that Darnell Wright would change his mind and decide to follow Country Roads, but it didn’t happen. Still, there is something to be said of the way this coaching staff was able to keep all 16 of the commitments under the previous staff in the fold and even add to them with four new prospects that address some serious needs on the roster. While Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall was already enrolled in time for the spring semester earlier this month, the remaining three were all quality additions to the program. But before we get into each of them we have to take a step back to the efforts in keeping the class in-tact.