Cummings and Goings: The Weekly WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things we learned:
1—Titles and recruiting areas are locked into place. It took over a month to get it into place, but the West Virginia coaching staff is now set and secured. There weren’t many surprises given what was gathered either by contacting prospects on the recruiting trail or the assistants own social media profiles but now we know for sure the titles and which position each coach will be assigned to.
Those assignments are as follows: co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Moore; co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott; quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan; wide receivers coach Xavier Dye; tight ends/inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett; defensive coordinator Vic Koenning; defensive line coach Jordan Lesley; inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler; outside linebackers coach Al Pogue; secondary coach Jahmile Addae.
