Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Moving in and out. It’s been an interesting week when it comes to the 2022 West Virginia football roster. That’s because we’ve had some serious movement in both directions when it comes to which players are going to be back with the team and which ones won’t be.

On the positive side of things, senior defensive end Dante Stills and senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo gave the program a much-needed jolt of good news when the pair announced over the course of two days that they would be back in 2022. Both players are taking advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a significant development in the sense that it seemed rather unlikely that West Virginia would even get one of them back at various points during the season, forget the opportunity for both. But here we are as Stills returns after a strong season where he posted 36 tackles, 7 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and an interception. The Fairmont native is one of the best players on the West Virginia defense and will be a significant boost to a unit that is going to be returning a lot of important pieces.