Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1— West Virginia completes the 2022 coaching staff. In typical Neal Brown fashion, just when you think you have it figured out on who will be tabbed as a replacement on his coaching staff he throws you a curveball. Coastal Carolina wide receivers coach Tony Washington had been a name that wasn’t completely out of left field, but it also wasn’t one that popped into your head immediately when former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker took the tight ends job at Notre Dame.

Washington has been the wide receivers coach for the Chanticleers for the past two seasons and is considered a rising name in the industry after starting his career in 2018. Serving as the offensive quality control coordinator at East Carolina and then moving to an offensive graduate assistant at Louisville, it hasn’t taken long for Washington to elevate to the power five level as a position coach.

During his time at Coastal Carolina, Washington has been overtop a highly successful wide receiver room and should be an injection of youth and energy into the Mountaineers offensive meeting rooms. The former Appalachian State wide receiver spent four seasons in the NFL and that experience as well as his time developing as a coach should be an asset to the interesting collection of characters he will inherit.