Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Summer official visits. This shouldn’t come as a surprise but outside hosting transfers and possible late additions as the Mountaineers did this past weekend, the official visits for the 2023 recruiting class will be concentrated into the summer months yet again. It’s been the plan of attack for West Virginia since coaches were allowed to host prospects early and if it’s not broke there isn’t any reason to fix it.

Expect West Virginia to yet again utilize the month of June to showcase Morgantown to the elite prospects on their board and you’ve already seen at least one of those booked in Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings set to arrive for the June 10-12 weekend for an official visit.