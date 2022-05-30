Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia lands Gallagher. There was perhaps no target on the board as critical for the coaching staff in the 2023 class than Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher. The nation’s No. 105 ranked prospect, Gallagher had become a priority for the coaching staff over the past few years due to his talent level and the proximity to campus given the fact he is only 20-minutes up the road.

Gallagher, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, made well over a dozen recruiting visits to campus over the past few years after West Virginia first extended a scholarship offer during the spring of 2020. Since that time Gallagher added an impressive collection of other scholarships including Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and a series of other schools.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect had initially planned to wait to take multiple official visits over the summer but elected to end this prematurely by announcing his commitment to the Mountaineers in front of a packed auditorium of family and friends at his high school.