1—West Virginia struggles. If you could write a script for how a team shouldn’t follow up their biggest win of the season the Mountaineers checked every box in the road loss to Texas Tech. The final score of 48-10 probably was closer than the game felt as it was an all-around lethargic and uninspired effort from a football team that was looking to build on an absolutely massive home win over Baylor. West Virginia was outgained 594 to 282 and completely dominated in all phases.

The Mountaineers fell behind 14-0 early in the game and never really woke up as the Red Raiders rolled to a convincing home win. For West Virginia it was much of the same with a slow start, crucial mistakes and untimely penalties that led to the early hole that proved too deep to climb out.

It was the 24th time in 42 career games that the Mountaineers failed to rush for 100-yards as a team under head coach Neal Brown and everything that the coaches talked about coming into the match up simply didn’t play out. The Red Raiders controlled the tempo of the game and ran over 100 plays as the defense was off-balance throughout the course of the contest.