1–West Virginia has a blueprint. The Mountaineers have already brought in three transfers that didn't play last year in Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan guard Jose Perez and Manhattan guard Omar Silverio. Those three make a very solid foundation to help build with what is already on the roster heading into next year but the work is still very much underway when it comes to filling the holes on the roster.

The Mountaineers must replace a lot of production from their team with the graduations of Erik Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Matthews - and identifying those replacements either on the roster or in the portal is at the top of the list.