WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–West Virginia has a blueprint. The Mountaineers have already brought in three transfers that didn't play last year in Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan guard Jose Perez and Manhattan guard Omar Silverio. Those three make a very solid foundation to help build with what is already on the roster heading into next year but the work is still very much underway when it comes to filling the holes on the roster.
The Mountaineers must replace a lot of production from their team with the graduations of Erik Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Matthews - and identifying those replacements either on the roster or in the portal is at the top of the list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.