Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

1–Roster movement for hoops. Well, it isn't the off-season if something isn't unfolding with the West Virginia basketball roster and that was certainly the case this past week.

The Mountaineers first got news that the immediate eligibility waiver for Omar Silverio was denied by the NCAA. That not only took him off the floor for West Virginia this year, but also ended his career because his eligibility clock will have expired.

Silverio committed to the program in March and was expected to play a major role in the backcourt for the Mountaineers, however that now won't be the case.

