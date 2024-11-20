Long snapper Austin Brinkman understands his role

West Virginia long snapper Austin Brinkman is used to going unnoticed.

Largely because he accepted a long time ago that if he stays incognito to the majority of people watching the games it means that he was doing his job on the field.

“You kind of look at it as a good thing because if you mess up you know that’s going to be what’s talked about and you know that if things are kind of silent or you’re not getting much praise or you’re not getting talked about that’s the best thing that can possibly happen,” he said. “Because you know you’re doing your job.”

But those on the team, and in football circles, have been paying close attention to what the redshirt senior has done at his position this season. Jeff Koonz, who served as the special teams coordinator prior to moving over running the defense, has seen the progression of Brinkman firsthand.

“Austin has developed a true understanding of how important he is to the impact of our punt and field goal teams. He came here to be the long snapper, and he was recruited to come here and do that, and he knew he had a job. But I think what he has developed is being elite early, really helps us,” he said. “And me being consistent really, really helps us and really it sets up our entire scheme.”

Brinkman is a lead by example player on the roster and has put a lot of time not only into improving his craft but his body. That could eventually lead to an opportunity at the professional level and it’s something that Koonz has heard from those from the NFL this season.

Being a long snapper is a lot like a pitcher where you either have the dimensions, speed and accuracy or you don’t, and Brinkman has taken his game to a higher level this season.

“He loves football, not just snapping,” Koonz said.

It’s something Brinkman has been preparing for early in the life as his father taught him about the position and then during his freshman year of high school he realized he was capable of handling it. Then as a sophomore, Brinkman started taking the role more seriously which has led to where he is right now.

But it’s still surprising to him how far it’s taken him on the football field.

“I thought I had a chance but the level I’ve gotten and where it’s gotten me you couldn’t convince me in a million years this is where I would be if I was back there,” he said.

When he arrived on campus in Morgantown Brinkman initially believed he could possibly make an impact at another spot such as tight end, but quickly realized he was best utilized for his abilities snapping.

“I wasn’t mad about that at all,” he said.

Brinkman is one part of a unit on special teams and while he’s overlooked at times plays a key role in the success of the overall operation. There isn’t a lot of difference between snapping for a punt or a field goal outside of the distance so it’s a slight adjustment in how you mentally go about it.

As part of his effort to improve, Brinkman spent a lot of time this off-season working on getting the laces right, the rotation of the ball and the catch point of the holder. And while he has performed well at the college level and is focused on that for the time being, admittedly keeps his eyes on a possible future at the spot.

“It’s definitely gone through my mind, and I try not to look too much into. I try to just go day-by-day, week-by-week because that’s something I struggled with early in my career looking to the future,” he said.