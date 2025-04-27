West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Malik Agbo

Agbo gives the Mountaineers a versatile offensive line option that has played in 20 games as a blocker over his three seasons with the Longhorns. He has spent time as a jumbo tight end, offensive tackle and guard during his time on the field for Texas.

Agbo, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 18 and West Virginia along with California and a number of other schools got involved in his recruitment.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another interesting piece on the offensive line with a commitment from versatile Texas transfer Malik Agbo.

Overall, he appeared in 32 games total.

A former four-star prospect out of high school, Agbo initially selected Texas over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington and USC.

The Washington native becomes the third offensive line commitment for West Virginia out of the transfer portal since the spring window opened joining North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay and Oklahoma interior offensive lineman Josh Aisosa.

Agbo has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer commitment of Agbo and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Agbo was primarily used as a reserve offensive lineman during his time at Texas but saw action in a significant number of games over three seasons at various positions with 32 games played.

But as a blocker, Agbo played just a total of 170 snaps with the 131 of those coming during the 2023 season where he played primarily as a jumbo tight end or left tackle but had one appearance at right guard.

Agbo has been a strong run blocker over his career with grades of 73.9, 70.6 and 69.8 across the snaps in each of his season according to Pro Football Focus. His run blocking totals were at 54.6, 52.1 and 53.3 in descending order over the past three years although again it was a limited sample size.

Agbo permitted zero sacks over his 43 pass blocking reps and only a pair of pressures.

Fitting the program:

Agbo has already been used in a variety of roles during his time at Texas ranging from offensive tackle, to offensive guard to even as a jumbo tight end. He transformed his body during his time with the Longhorns and profiles as a versatile piece that could effectively play multiple positions given his size and athleticism.

That is on display simply by the fact that he caught a pass during his time with the Longhorns.

The Mountaineers have been aggressive restocking the offensive line position and Agbo is just the latest example of that. He is expected to step in and compete for time immediately on the offensive line but with two seasons of eligibility remaining he is going to have a real chance to make a dent given his skill set.

Recruiting the position:

Agbo brings versatility to the table as an offensive lineman that could potentially play multiple positions depending on how he is used in Morgantown. This addition gives the coaching staff more flexibility and provides the Mountaineers even more quality options up front.

But even with that being said this coaching staff is still being aggressive filling holes and it isn’t likely that the carousel has stopped turning when it comes to re-making the offensive line room.