West Virginia makes top five for four-star QB Legend Bey

Bey, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, lists West Virginia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State and Duke as the top five in his recruitment at this stage of the process.

West Virginia is one of of five schools sticking out to Mesquite (Tx.) North Forney 2026 quarterback Legend Bey .

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took an official visit to West Virginia during the weekend of the Gold-Blue Showcase and the Mountaineers made a good impression.

“It was an amazing experience. I loved everything about this place,” he said at the time.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez as well as quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and assistant quarterbacks coach Pat White have served as the lead recruiters for the talented signal caller.

Each of them has stressed his importance.

“The message from the coaches was I’m the answer for this program,” he said.