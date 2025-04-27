West Virginia Football NFL Free Agent Signing Tracker

(Photo by © Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

The NFL Draft ended on Saturday, and with that comes undrafted free agents starting to sign with teams. Many Mountaineers are getting calls and signing deals with professional teams. WVSports.Com tracks all of the movement here.

Advertisement

Garrett Greene

Former WVU QB Garrett Greene signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Greene played quarterback in college, he is trying to become a wide receiver in the professional ranks. Greene rushed for 889 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, while he threw for 2300 yards and 15 touchdowns. Greene is from Tallahassee, Fla., and spent his entire career at WVU. Greene played in a total of 45 total games while at West Virginia.

Fatorma Mulbah

Defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah is signing with the New York Jets. Mulbah is a Pennsylvania native, spending two seasons at WVU. In 2024, Mulbah had 50 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and a sack. Prior to coming to WVU, Mulbah was at Penn State, but he played in 26 games across his two seasons as a Mountaineer.

Garnett Hollis Jr

Former West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans. Hollis spent four seasons at Northwestern before transferring to WVU for his final season. He finished his senior year with 27 tackles and six pass breakups.

TJ Jackson

TJ Jackson is signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson had 40.0 total tackles, 14.0 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks in his only season at WVU. Jackson transferred to WVU from Troy, and he was an All-Big 12 performer this season.

Kole Taylor

Kole Taylor is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Taylor transferred to WVU from LSU, spending two seasons at West Virginia. Taylor totaled 78 catches in two seasons, scoring seven touchdowns in the process. Taylor played in 26 total games over the last two seasons.

Austin Brinkman

Austin Brinkman is signing with the Houston Texans. Brinkman spent his entire career at WVU, developing into one of the best long snappers in the country. He is a Maryland native, and served as WVU's snapper for punts, field goals, and extra points.

Nick Malone