Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Iona

--Head coach Darian DeVries said he was happy with the ball movement and felt that they were connected.

--Connectivity is more of a team thing but at both ends of the floor, Javon Small guards the ball on defense and gets the offense going.

--It looked a lot better than practice. Iona was really good with the full-court press and the free throw box out they are one of the best and the guys did a good job.

--Powell was great and he gave them such a spark off the bench. He understands what he is good at and he isn't afraid to let it go.

--Overall, the guys were pretty good. Holding them to 23-percent is the lowest in 20 years they did a good job taking away their paint touches and put stress onto them. it takes a lot of communication and their versatility of being able to switch and fight. They had some good double teams and switches and also the rotations on the backside.

--They don't look for a percentage on how many baskets are assisted it all just depends on what's given to you. The assist-to-turnover ratio needs to be better though.

--DeVries said it's a mixture and they would like to have a good balance between paint touches, getting to the rim and free throw line and three-pointers. Sometimes they settled for threes too much but they have to get more balanced and drive it more and create advantages in the interior.--DeVries said he loves the second chance points and Toby Okani gave them five offensive rebounds.

--Javon Small is a terrific cutter. They need him to do that a little more and sometimes he will bounce out. They challenged him the past few days that they need him and Tucker DeVries to be more aggressive not just as scorers but as facilitators.

--DeVries believes that the stat line that Small put up is what he can do consistently. He is a big strong guard and can get in the paint and plays with a good pace and knows how to score.

--Next week is a great opportunity but they need to get better at some things and fix some things. They need to be ready to play. DeVries loves MTE's for the ability to play three games in three days and get a feel for what the tournament could be like. They're going to have an idea of whether they need to sub more. He loves the challenge of the tournament and the field is loaded. It's going to be three really good games to prepare for and try to get some wins.

--They're going to go play those games and they're excited about it. They need to have a great week of practice.