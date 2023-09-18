1–West Virginia gets a much needed win. Not all wins are created equal. In the record book, yes, but in terms of the impact they can have not only on a football program but a fan base at large some simply matter more than others. That's what you can file the Backyard Brawl under no matter where the teams sit with their records.

West Virginia hadn't beaten Pittsburgh in 12-years, largely due to conference realignment, but lost last season's game in one that they felt they let get away. The Mountaineers would leave no doubt in this one winning 17-6 in an old-fashioned, physical contest that did the Brawl namesake proud.

Even prior to kickoff you could just tell that something different was in the air for this game and had the feel of a major match up despite both teams being 1-1.

It didn't disappoint.