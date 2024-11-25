2026 RHP Noah Farrell loves everything WVU has to offer

West Virginia recently gained the commitment of DuBois (Pa.), 2026 RHP Noah Farrell.

Farrell attends DuBois Area High School and stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. His commitment to WVU was about what they have to offer him as a player, as well as the connections he's made with the coaching staff.

"It was an interesting journey, for sure. I threw at WVU last year as an incoming sophomore and threw well. They continued to follow me until this summer when I was struggling and needed to figure some things out. I then made some adjustments and started throwing better this fall.

"Coach Sabins got in contact with me a couple weeks ago about a visit. I was very excited and grateful to hear from him. I loved everything about the coaches and the university, so I decided that WVU was the place for me," Farrell said.

Farrell ended up choosing WVU over others, including Maryland and Purdue, who showed interest but said he felt WVU offered the best environment for him to develop.

"I felt that West Virginia was a place for me to develop into the player that I want to be," Farrell said.

As of late October, Farrell's fastball sat 88-91 MPH and had a curveball and slider in his repertoire.

Part of the reason Farrell was drawn to WVU was his relationship with coaches on staff.

He said he spoke the most with Coach Sabins and said his personability made him stand out as a coach.

"The relationship I have been developing with the coaching staff made my commitment to WVU an easy choice. They have a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to share. They have made me feel welcome, and they have been so helpful throughout this whole process.

"They believe in their players' development, and you can tell they are high-energy guys who love the game. I have spoken with Coach Sabins the most, and he is really easy to talk with. I feel like he is really approachable, and he is the type of coach that really can relate to his players. I have really enjoyed our conversations. He is a great coach and an even better person," Farrell said of the first-year head coach.

Farrell added the run of recent success for the Mountaineers helped turn them into exactly what he was looking for in a collegiate program — a place he can win but also a place he can develop as a player.

"Their success is definitely an added bonus. I’m getting the development side while also playing for such a high-level program, which is exactly what I was looking for. West Virginia baseball has been successful in recent years, and I believe will continue to be. My opinion about WVU has not changed very much. I’ve believed they’ve been good contenders for a while now. Morgantown has an electric baseball atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it," Farrell said.