1–Bye week hits at right time. After a strong start to the season at 4-1 and getting to 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference for the first time under Neal Brown. The Mountaineers had three very physical football games in a row and came out with a three-game win streak beating Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and TCU in the process.

But with that brand of physical football has come a string of injuries that meant the bye week came at the perfect time for this team to get healthy. As for the two players that were carted off the field in safety Aubrey Burks and linebacker Tray Lathan, both are back in Morgantown and with the team after staying three days in Fort Worth.

Lathan is out for the year after undergoing surgery on his lower leg but Burks has been cleared to return to the team although he must now go through protocol before he get back on the field. As to when that will occur, that remains unknown but either way it's a great sign that Burks has been given a clean bill of heath after a scary situation.