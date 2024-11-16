Consistency is the key for talented WR Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson has made the most of his opportunities when the football has been thrown to him.

Robinson has only appeared in seven games this season but the wide receiver transfer has made his mark when targeted.

He has been thrown to 12 times on the season and that’s resulted in a total of 10 catches for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also has been a perfect 4-4 in contested catch situations.

The Mississippi State transfer made his impact felt against Cincinnati hauling in only two catches but one was a ten-yard touchdown grab through a big hit, while the other was a 50-yard go-route.

On that catch in the end zone, Robinson held on despite the hit while on the go-ball he was able to win with his release and held his line to go up and get the football down the field. And it was necessary too because wide receiver Hudson Clement was out due to an injury.

“He’s really, really talented. And from a size perspective, he’s 6-foot-4 plus and he’s 220-pounds. He runs well,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Robinson has taken advantage of the opportunities when the football has been thrown his direction, but it’s the other areas that have been where the learning curve has occurred.

“It’s the consistency aspect. He’s got to be consistent. He was really good when the ball was thrown to him. He’s got to be better when the ball’s not getting thrown to him,” Brown said.

West Virginia believes that Robinson has the talent to play on Sundays but he has to continue to develop in the other areas that are going to help him become more well-rounded as a wide receiver. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has seen many of the same things unfold.

“He’s a phenomenal talent. He’s got to be consistent playing away from the football,” he said.

That’s something Scott has been able to show with how doing what you’re supposed to do on any given play helps the overall success of the offense as a whole.

“And hopefully that gets through to him and he can go be consistent doing it because he’s a special talent,” Scott said. “He’s got to be consistent.”